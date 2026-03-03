Broncos 2026 NFL Draft: Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr. Scouting Report

Getting to and winning the Super Bowl isn't always about having the most talented roster or the best coaching staff. It's about having a cohesive unit that is built to win in multiple ways, particularly in the frigid temperatures and unpredictable weather of mid-to-late January and early February.

The Denver Broncos learned this lesson the hard way in 2025. Fortifying the rushing attack should be near the top of the list of things to address this offseason for Sean Payton and George Paton. Luckily, Arkansas's Mike Washington Jr. should be available for them in the middle rounds of April's draft.

Arkansas RB Mike Washington Jr. 2026 NFL Draft Scouting Report

Notes:

Height: 6004

Weight: 228

Recruiting: Two-star prospect in the class of 2021. Committed to Buffalo out of HS. Transferred to New Mexico State in 2024. Three-star transfer portal prospect in 2025, landing at Arkansas.

College Production: 1,119 rushing yards, 10 TD, 4.3 ypc in three seasons at Buffalo. 725 rushing yards, 8 TD, 4.6 ypc in one season at New Mexico State. 1,070 rushing yards, 8 TD, 6.4 ypc in one season at Arkansas. Totaled 73 catches for 470 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air.

Positives:

Incredible size/speed blend for NFL running back. Incredibly strong, runs downhill between the tackles and keeps his legs moving, always falling forward. DBs have a hard time bringing him down.

Vision and quickness allow him to make proper jump cuts and read defenses adequately. Also has high-end straight-line speed, as evidenced by 4.33 40-yard dash. Good footwork and loose hips allow him to bounce runs outside.

Has experience in all kinds of rushing schemes. Mainly worked inside and outside zones in his final season, but he has a history in both power and gap blocking schemes.

Improving as a pass-catcher. Good getting the ball in space and getting YAC yards, and makes himself available for checkdowns.

Good SEC production (led conference in explosive plays), strong showing at Senior Bowl and elite athletic testing at NFL combine. Improved each year in college and constantly rising throughout the pre-draft process

Washington Jr. is somehow both a very polished prospect and one that has tons more upside to tap into. His size, speed and strength are highly coveted in NFL circles and his draft stock seemingly rises every time he takes a breath. He has the capability to be a workhorse back in the league, but at the least, he should be a key rotational fixture as a rookie.

Negatives:

Would like to see more receiving production and route-running ability from an experienced running back. Not incapable in the pass game, but certainly room to grow.

Playing at three different schools in five years and only eclipsing the 1,000 yard mark one time may be concerning to some scouts. Only spent one year playing major college football

Fumbles are a concern, as he had 10 in his last three seasons, including three in his final year.

Needs to be more aggressive and committed in pass protection. Has size and strength to be effective, but technique and effort may need work

Washington Jr. isn't a perfect prospect, as ball security is an issue, and his résumé isn't necessarily the strongest. But he is showing improvement in these facets already, and with a good running back coach in the NFL, he should be able to make more leaps as a player.

Mike Washington Jr. NFL Player Comparison: Latavius Murray

Both are tall, strong and fast running backs who have great vision and are adequate pass-catchers, but not necessarily a true dual-threat. They each spent the majority (or in Murray's case, all) of their college careers playing below the elite level, and both only had one 1,000-yard campaign.

Washington Jr., however, had that campaign in the SEC, and although he is a bit shorter, he's a bit faster and more creative with the ball in his hands. Murray clears him in pass protection and ball security, but Washington Jr. has room to grow.

Mike Washington Jr. NFL Draft Grade: Round 3

If Washington Jr. was more dynamic in the passing game or crafty with the ball in his hands, one could argue that he belongs in the top 75. But he'll likely fall into the latter half of Round 3, unless the run on running backs starts earlier than anticipated.

His physical tools and body scream Day 1 pick, but his résumé, ball security and inability to play all three downs at this point will prevent him going earlier. When the Broncos are on the clock at No. 94, they should keep their eyes peeled for Washington Jr.

Maybe they'll even package that pick and No. 108 to trade up and get him, if he's their guy.