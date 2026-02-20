Broncos can free up over $30 million in cap space with 4 easy roster moves

The Denver Broncos are free of the Russell Wilson contract and won't have that dead cap charge hanging over their heads anymore. Somehow, both the Broncos and Seattle Seahawks seemed to 'win' the trade.

Well, Denver is trending in the right direction but still has some work to do this offseason. Financially, the team is in a good spot and can truly make multiple big-time financial moves if that's how the front office wanted to proceed.

But we took a deeper dive into the cap space, and, using figures from Over The Cap, outlined four easy moves this team could make to free up over $30 million in additional cap for 2026.

The Denver Broncos can create an additional $32.5 million in cap space

Extend Brandon Jones ($4,620,000)

Brandon Jones has one year remaining on a three-year deal he signed with the Broncos in the 2024 NFL Offseason. Jones offers just about everything you need in a safety. He's strong in coverage and can hold his own in the open field, and is also a sure-tackler with ability to get into the backfield. With just the 2026 season being left on his deal, an extension for at least one more season makes a ton of sense, as the safety duo of Jones and Talanoa Hufanga is a top-3 duo in the league.

With an extension, the Broncos would be able to free up just over $4.5 million in cap space for 2026.

Extend Marvin Mims Jr ($3,610,400)

Since Marvin Mims Jr now has three years in the NFL, he's eligible for a contract extension. Mims is not only one of the best return specialists in the NFL, but he's also a great receiver when given the chances, and that's really been the big thing here.

It seems like his usage on offense just isn't close to what it needs to be. Mims is sure-handed and is as explosive as a receiver gets. Still just only turning 24 years old in March, getting Mims under a long-term contract would be a gret value move by the Broncos, as he'd get rewarded as soon as he'd be eligible but also likely turn into a bargain down the line.

Extend Mike McGlinchey ($12,552,000)

This one might seem a bit odd, as Mike McGlinchey actually signed a five-year deal back in 2023, so he's under contract for two more seasons. However, adding another year onto that likely takes McGlinchey through his prime years in the NFL and also gives the Broncos more stability along the offensive line.

This could also give Denver a bit more time to draft and develop some long-term tackle replacements, as both McGlinchey and Garett Bolles aren't necessarily young anymore. Furthermore, an extension does open up a good bit of cap space, so the Broncos would be making a wise move for 2026, especially if the front office plans to swing a big trade for someone like AJ Brown or Jaylen Waddle.

Restructure Quinn Meinerz ($11,730,750)

Restructuring the deal for Quinn Meinerz opens up over $11 million in space for 2026. Meinerz is clearly the best guard in the NFL and has been an All-Pro the last two seasons. He was also a finalist for the Protector of the Year.

Restructuring a deal would simply give Meinerz his base salary as a signing bonus, so it's something that I would assume most players are in favor of. The Broncos would open up a ton of space and could further increase their chances at bringing in more high-end talent this offseason.

In total, the Broncos would free up an additional $32,513,150 in 2025 cap space.