Denver Broncos were just brutally disrespected during the NFL Honors

The Denver Broncos had what may have turned into one of the best seasons in franchise history if Bo Nix did not break his ankle. However, even with that harsh reality, the strides that this franchise made were obvious and should paint a great picture for the long-term. The team doesn't accomplish what they did without a ton of top performances from the players.

So many contributors in all three phases had great seasons, even down to the team's rookie punter, for example, Jeremy Crawshaw. However, there were a few players and a coach that did get some national recognition for their outstanding seasons. Many of them were also finalists for some of the NFL's major individual awards. The NFL Honors presentation was on Thursday.

And while the Broncos had a ton of worthy candidates to come away with an award or two, the Broncos unfortunately did not make out with much of anything in a massive sign of brutal disrespect.

The Denver Broncos did not see a major award winner, despite having a ton of finalists

Vance Joseph was a finalist for the Assistant Coach of the Year award. Joseph's defense was top-tier in the league in 2025, once again leading the NFL in sacks. That award went to Josh McDaniels of the New England Patriots.

Both Garett Bolles and Quinn Meinerz were finalists for the NFL's inaugural Protector of the Year award, given to the best offensive lineman in the NFL. Joe Thuney, a guard from the Chicago Bears, won that award, and his being a household name was surely a driving force here, as both Bolles and Meinerz were very deserving.

Nik Bonitto was a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year, but the entire world knew that Myles Garrett was going to win that award, so there wasn't a shock there. Lastly, Bolles was the Broncos' team finalist for the Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which is highly seen as the top individual award a player can win.

Bobby Wagner of the Washington Commanders won the WPMOY, though. It was, unfortunately, a shutout for the Broncos in the NFL Honors, but the most egregious evidence of Denver being robbed was surely the Protector of the Year.

According to PFF, Joe Thuney graded out as the fifth-highest guard in the league in 2025, with a 79.4 overall grade. PFF credited him with two penalties committed, 0 sacks allowed, one hit allowed, and 15 total pressures allowed in 1,149 offensive snaps.

However, Quinn Meinerz graded out as the highest-rated guard in the league with a 90.9 grade. PFF credits Meinerz with three penalties, two sacks allowed, five hits allowed, and 25 total pressures allowed in 1,109 snaps played. Those numbers are close to Thuney, and if you are one to value PFF, Meinerz was the better player.

Garett Bolles' PFF grade was 89.3, which was fifth among all tackles. Bolles played in 1,126 offensive snaps and committed seven penalties, allowed 0 sacks, allowed six quarterback hits, and allowed just 19 total pressures.

At the end of the day, Thuney was given a bump because he's been around the league for a while and has been a top-tier guard for years, but that fact should not have impacted the present. It's a shame that neither Bolles nor Meinerz won the award, as they were deserving. Overall, the Broncos had a phenomenal season, but were brutally disrespected during the NFL Honors.