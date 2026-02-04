From scrutinized to nationally respected, Garrett Bolles has quietly become one of the most impressive turnaround stories in Broncos franchise history. Since being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Bolles endured relentless criticism early in his career, most notably for frequent holding penalties.

His limited experience and fiery temperament were often cited as concerns, and with the Broncos enduring nearly a decade of losing football, mistakes were magnified. Fast forward to 2025, a historic season for a young, ascending Denver roster, and Bolles has completely rewritten the narrative. He played himself into All-Pro consideration and earned his first Pro Bowl selection, cementing his place among the league’s elite offensive tackles.

Though Bolles and several Broncos teammates, including Courtland Sutton and Patrick Surtain II, expressed their disappointment throughout various interviews during the Pro Bowl media week about not competing in the Super Bowl, the group still embraced this experience together. And no one seemed to enjoy it more than Bolles, who very clearly had himself a day in the Pro Bowl games finale.

Garett Bolles was flat-out showing off at the NFL Pro Bowl Games

Bolles showcased his athleticism Tuesday night with not one, not two, but three impressive catches in an event typically built for skill players to thrive. He hauled in a two-point conversion in the first quarter that was ultimately called back due to an illegal forward pass. Undeterred, Bolles responded with a touchdown reception from Shedeur Sanders in the second quarter, then capped the night with a one-point conversion catch from Joe Burrow.

Courtland Sutton nearly added a buzzer-beater highlight of his own, coming up inches short of the pylon on a late play.

Bolles had already flashed his athletic ability earlier in the week during Pro Bowl practices, so his performance came as little surprise to Broncos fans. Still riding the adrenaline after one of his catches, Bolles couldn’t hide his excitement.

"“I’m going to score four tuddies today, you know?” Bolles said. “I just want to put on a fun show for all the fans out here. It’s fun that a big man can go catch. I want to show people that we’re athletic and can do everything a receiver can do.”" Garrett Bolles via NFL on ESPN

Given his recent display of athleticism, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Bolles earn a few opportunities of his own next season in real NFL action.

There’s no denying Bolles has earned this moment. For a player who trusted the process, put in the work, and remained loyal to a fanbase that wasn’t always forgiving during his early struggles, this recognition feels especially fitting for Bolles, his family, and the Broncos organization as a whole.

Bolles’ Pro Bowl moment felt earned and long overdue.