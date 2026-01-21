Broncos can finally cash in on genius practice squad playmaker signing

The Denver Broncos didn't waste any time jumping at the chance to sign wide receiver Elijah Moore to their practice squad after he was let go by the Buffalo Bills in late November. The Broncos finalized a deal to bring Moore onto their practice squad on December 2, and he's been working his way toward a potential gameday role ever since.

The Broncos promoted Moore for the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, although he wasn't active for the game because the team was fully healthy at receiver going into it.

Coming out of it, however, is another story entirely. The Broncos lost Troy Franklin to a hamstring injury against the Bills, and Pat Bryant to a concussion. The receiver position is in need of reinforcements, and the team has a no-brainer decision to finally cash in on the genius move to sign Elijah Moore in the first place.

Elijah Moore could have massive role for the Broncos against Patriots

It's been a bit of tough sledding for the former second-round pick out of Ole Miss ever since a rookie season in which he caught five touchdown passes, but Moore has proven -- even in recent years -- that he can still get it done at a high level.

In fact, nobody would know better than the Denver Broncos. Moore caught eight passes for 110 yards in the Broncos' shootout against the Cleveland Browns last year, and he showed some big-play ability at times this season in Buffalo even in a limited sample.

Even if the Broncos rely more on Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr., and Lil'Jordan Humphrey, the elevation of a player like Moore could not come at a better time.

Against Buffalo, his elevation felt like a bit of a luxury, maybe playing some 4-D chess and mind games with the Bills. Against the Patriots, Moore might actually get some significant run.

If nothing else, it's yet another wrinkle that could be added to the offense to keep the Patriots off balance. There is nothing out there with Moore working in the Denver offense, so the Patriots literally can't plan for it. The Broncos will use every possible advantage they can get against New England, especially with Jarrett Stidham operating the offense.

Stidham has been running the scout team offense, obviously, up to this point, and Moore has been a scout team player of the week multiple times since joining the Broncos. He has a chance to be an impact player on Sunday afternoon, even if it's in a smaller sample.