All signs point to Broncos starter returning this week (but not who you think)

The Broncos are dealing with one of the more unprecedented injuries in sporting history, with Bo Nix down for the year with just two potential games remaining: the conference title and the Super Bowl. With Nix now out for the year, the Broncos are embarking on an unprecedented week of preparation for the franchise's biggest game in a decade. When all seems lost, there are some glimmers of hope.

The Broncos have a few other injuries of note beyond Nix, and they all appear to be trending in the right direction. Specifically on offense, all of the eyes in Broncos country are focusing on two key players: Luke Wattenberg and JK Dobbins. Both currently sit on the IR and have a chance to return this week, with varying levels of confidence.

While much of the attention has been given to JK Dobbins and his potential return, the work behind the scenes has painted a solid picture for Wattenberg's return. The Broncos have been starting Alex Forsyth in recent weeks, and even he was banged up last week, causing Sean Payton to turn to third-string center Sam Mustipher for snaps. Maybe even more important than Dobbins, the Broncos need Wattenberg back.

All signs point to Luke Wattenberg returning for the AFC Title Game

Luke Wattenberg is eligible to return from the injured reserve this week, and even though the Broncos haven't opened his return window, most signs indicate he could be returning. First, the Broncos have released veteran Michael Dieter from their practice squad, a clear reduction of their depth up the middle. If the Broncos were worried about their third-string center, releasing him would not be the move.

#Broncos released veteran center Michael Dieter from practice squad per wire. Move makes room for WR Brandon Johnson. Starting center Luke Wattenberg expected back from IR this week. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) January 20, 2026

Along with the roster transaction, the way team reporters are phrasing his return makes it seem as though Wattenberg will be back this week. Broncos reporter Mike Klis phrased it that "Starting center Luke Wattenberg expected back from IR this week", which is far more definitive than anything that has been put out there on Dobbins. His phrasing is far from speculative and makes it clear that Wattenberg is expected back this week.

If Wattenberg is back, it changes a ton for Denver. The Broncos have had to shed their identity of a ground-and-pound team due to injuries to their line and to Dobbins, but a return of starting linemen and a potential Dobbins return could allow them to move back towards their six-man lines and a true ground-and-pound offense. Wattenberg's return would be a major boost to the Broncos and could help flip the script of the 2025 AFC Championship Game.