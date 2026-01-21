3 Broncos players under the most pressure to help Jarrett Stidham in AFCCG

If the Denver Broncos want Jarrett Stidham to succeed in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, his playmakers are going to have to step up in a big way.

The Broncos have struggled throughout the 2025 season, including some in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, with dropped passes. It's been an issue for the team for the past handful of seasons, and is something they've mostly learned to live with up to this point.

However, the script will need to be flipped drastically in the AFC Championship Game. In order for that to happen, three guys in particular are going to have to have their biggest games of the year.

Broncos desperately need top playmakers to step up in AFC Championship Game

1. Courtland Sutton, WR

There's no question about it, the Broncos need the best effort of Courtland Sutton's career in the AFC Championship Game. After racking up over 1,000 yards in the regular season and earning another trip to the Pro Bowl, Sutton had four catches on nine targets in the Divisional Round against Buffalo.

That stat line included a couple of clutch receptions, along with a pass interference penalty, but also included a couple of brutal dropped passes as well.

Sutton hasn't scored a touchdown since December 21 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That touchdown drought has contributed to the offense's red zone woes over the last month, and if Jarrett Stidham is going to have the best game he possibly can, then Sutton is going to have to play his best game of the season, proving why he was paid to be this team's WR1.

2. Evan Engram, TE

The Denver Broncos signed Evan Engram to be "The Joker" in Sean Payton's offense, but he's been more of a nine of spades. I have no idea what that even means, but you get the idea. The vision of Engram being this massive difference-maker in the Denver offense simply has not come to fruition up to this point.

But it's not too late.

When we have seen a concerted effort to involve Engram in the offense, he's been dynamic. Engram played just 42 percent of Denver's offensive snaps this season, finishing the year with 50 receptions and just one touchdown. He had a season-high 79 receiving yards in the Monday night thriller against the Commanders earlier this year.

While we've gotten glimpses of Engram's potential impact in the offense, this game against the Patriots would be the perfect time to unleash him. The Patriots gave up the 11th-most receiving yards to opposing tight ends in the NFL this season.

3. Marvin Mims Jr., WR

Marvin Mims Jr. just led the Broncos in receiving in the Divisional Round victory over the Buffalo Bills, and continues to prove himself when given more opportunities in the offense.

Mims not only gives the Broncos a dynamic weapon after the catch in space, but he's got some of the best hands on the team and is capable of winning on vertical routes consistently.

The Broncos may not have either Pat Bryant or Troy Franklin for this game against the Patriots, so there should be plenty of snaps out there for Mims to capitalize. He needs to build on that game against Buffalo, and Sean Payton needs to put him in position to do exactly that.