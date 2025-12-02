Broncos finally give fans what they want with surprise playmaker signing

With a five-game stretch coming up that includes three games against projected playoff teams (and the Chiefs), the Denver Broncos are bringing in some surprise reinforcements.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that the Broncos have signed veteran wide receiver Elijah Moore to the practice squad. The former second-round pick out of Ole Miss couldn't make it in Buffalo after signing a free agent contract this offseason, and the Broncos apparently viewed him as a worthwhile dart throw at this point.

After seeing the catch Treylon Burks made against them on Sunday night, perhaps the Broncos weren't going to let the next chance at a reclamation project get away.

Elijah Moore signs with Broncos one year after having a big game against them

Exactly one year ago -- to the date -- Moore had one of the best games of his career against the Denver Broncos. He caught eight passes for 111 yards in the debacle that was the Broncos' Monday night win against the Cleveland Browns last season.

Funny enough, the team's back-and-forth affair against the Washington Commanders felt like an eerily similar game in which the team just couldn't stop the opposing offense. As fate would have it, Nik Bonitto made clutch plays in both wins.

But that's neither here nor there. The story here is obviously the Broncos signing Moore to the practice squad. He was the 34th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the same class the Broncos drafted Pat Surtain, Quinn Meinerz, Jonathon Cooper, and others.

Moore was once thought to be one of the top up-and-coming receivers in the game, and was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a decent haul. Things didn't work out as planned for Moore with Cleveland, but that team's quarterback situation -- just like the Jets -- was anything but wide receiver friendly.

You would think that going to the Buffalo Bills would be the cure-all, because they have the reigning NFL MVP in Josh Allen under center. But chemistry between a quarterback and receiver is not always an overnight thing. The Bills tried -- and failed -- with multiple receiver options this offseason, so maybe that's not all on Moore, either.

He had just nine catches with Buffalo this season before getting waived, and might have found a strong landing spot. Interestingly enough, this is not the first time we've talked about Moore here on Predominantly Orange.

Maybe Moore can bring another dynamic element to the Broncos' offense. They'll get three free promotions to the active roster from him before they have to decide whether or not to sign him to the 53-man roster.

As far as late additions in the regular season go, this has the potential to be a pretty impactful move. We'll see where it goes from here, but don't be surprised to see Moore on the field for Denver sooner rather than later.