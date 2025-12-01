Broncos may regret letting playmaker get away after tight win vs. Commanders

Earlier in the 2025 season, the Denver Broncos were the first team to host former first-round pick Treylon Burks on a visit after he was unceremoniously cut by the Tennessee Titans.

Once drafted by the Titans to "replace" AJ Brown, Burks quickly fell out of favor with the new regime and became a rare in-season free agent as a former first-round pick who is still just 25 years old. And after seeing the play he made against them on Sunday night, perhaps the Broncos are wishing they had made Burks a more competitive offer.

Burks made one of the most incredible plays on a week loaded with them. His touchdown catch against Riley Moss had shades of Odell Beckham Jr. and definitely felt like validation for the idea that he would be a worthwhile reclamation project.

Treylon Burks shows Broncos what they're missing with insane touchdown catch

This was just the second touchdown of Treylon Burks's young career. Obviously, up to this point, he's been a disappointment as a first-round pick. But you never know what can happen when you give a guy an opportunity and put some confidence in him.

The Broncos felt like they had a chance to get that out of Burks as well, but he chose the Commanders after visiting both teams, and now you can't help but wonder if the Broncos aren't kicking themselves for not making a better offer to him.

It's a very limited and spread out sample over the month of November, but Burks is up to five receptions for 77 yards and four first-down catches with the Commanders since he joined them. Considering the Broncos have had a need for offense creators all year, having Burks in the fray might not have been the worst thing.

The Broncos also recently failed to lure in free agent running back Dameon Pierce, another 25-year-old player who could help the offense in the wake of the JK Dobbins injury. Why Pierce chose the Chiefs -- at this stage -- over the Broncos? That's a great question, but whatever the reason(s), it's clear at this point that the Broncos should have done more to reel him in.

The missed opportunities with players like Burks and Pierce feel somewhat inconsequential because they are playing minimal roles at this point, but the touchdown by Burks is an example of why you put on your recruiting hat and take shots on talent when you get chances to do so.