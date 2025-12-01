Broncos must pursue a free agent at a key offensive position after Week 13

The Denver Broncos were in a back-and-forth game with the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football, and this game just did not go the way many fans thought it would. If you would have asked me before the game, I would have told you that Denver wins by multiple scores.

But that was far from the case, as Washington was able to hang around for the entire game and tie it up as the clock hit zero in regulation, sending the game into overtime, And at that point, the game was already quite frustrating, as the Broncos had made a ton of errors, again, and kept shooting themselves in the foot.

The game did not need to get into overtime, but another reason why it did was the Broncos' overall inability to run the football, proving that they have to add a player at this position before Week 14 rolls around, when they face the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Denver Broncos clearly aren't getting enough from the RB room with JK Dobbins being out

The leading rusher on the day was the rookie RJ Harvey, who ran for just 35 yards on a whopping 13 carries. He had two touchdowns, but the yardage total was simply not acceptable. Jaleel McLaughlin added 24 yards, and Bo Nix added 16. Denver rushed for just 87 yards in this one and needed over 300 passing yards from Bo Nix to get the job done.

It's not a mystery that the running back room has taken a huge hit since JK Dobbins left the lineup, so it's time that Denver calls up someone to try and boost this room. The most notable free agents still out on the market are Zack Moss and Jamaal Williams. Both players offer something worthwhile that Denver can work with.

And with Dobbins likely out until the playoffs, at the very least, this cannot wait, as the Broncos' inability to establish the run is going to cost them against superior teams like the Jaguars and Packers, who Denver faces in the coming weeks.

They are also obviously in a race to win the AFC West for the first time since 2015, and not having an efficient run game could throw that race off course. Simply put, the Broncos have to address this room before it's too late. Now 10-2 on the season, the no. 1 seed and AFC West title are getting closer and closer.