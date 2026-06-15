Broncos adding competition at a position that will only fuel trade chatter

The Denver Broncos have made a couple of really interesting signings ahead of the team's mandatory minicamp, both players coming from the thriving UFL.

The more notable of the two UFL players the Broncos signed is wide receiver Hakeem Butler, a former 4th-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals who was the UFL Offensive Player of the Year this past season, averaging over 22 yards per reception and completely dominating the competition at that level.

The other signing is a very curious one, especially for those of us who enjoy following the breadcrumbs and reading the tea leaves. The Broncos are adding St. Louis Battlehawks nickel cornerback/return specialist Sean Fresch, an All-UFL performer as a punt returner.

Fresch averaged 10.4 yards per return and led the league with 333 punt return yards in total. Adding competition in the punt return department is an interesting wrinkle right before mandatory minicamp, especially with some other recent news surrounding the Broncos' own All-Pro return man, Marvin Mims Jr.

Denver Broncos adding intriguing punt returner as Marvin Mims Jr. contract situation develops

Earlier this offseason, Marvin Mims Jr. told members of the media that he had not heard anything regarding his contract situation with the Broncos, but that is not abnormal practice for the team.

Still, after the first week of OTAs, Mims changed agents from the Ballengee Group to Athletes First, and the timing of that move was extremely interesting. Perhaps it had been in the works for quite some time, but the news broke right after Mims had his first chance to be out on the practice field with Jaylen Waddle, who has already been anointed as the "missing piece" of the offense by some of his teammates.

Mims may be wondering if he's chopped liver at this point, considering he's been named to multiple Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams as a return man, and has made some of the most clutch plays for the team over the past three seasons. That's all despite not having a high volume of targets or even snaps in the offense.

The Broncos have lacked depth in the punt return department, and it's not like they just signed another NFL All-Pro to come in and compete during the summer months, but the addition of a player like Fresch is fascinating.

The team doesn't really have much of a need for a developmental nickel cornerback with Ja'Quan McMillian established as one of the best in the NFL, and 2025 1st-round pick Jahdae Barron already on the roster. The Broncos also really like Reese Taylor, who has been developing the past couple of years in their defense, and has shown well in his opportunities.

They also spent quite a bit to get both Ahmari Harvey and Brent Austin as UDFAs this year, so the idea that Fresch is being signed to be a contributor in the near future as a slot corner is probably a bit far-fetched. But the Broncos have next to no depth in the return game, and perhaps they noticed that during OTAs.

But it could also fuel some of the sporadic trade chatter surrounding Mims. Mims's name has come up on a variety of occasions for a variety of reasons. Of course, the Broncos added Waddle this offseason, and Mims himself stated that he was eager to find out what his role could be after such a high-profile addition.

Then there's the fact that Mims was out-snapped last year by both Troy Franklin and Pat Bryant, who don't figure to be going anywhere anytime soon. He was also out-snapped in 2024 by Lil'Jordan Humphrey, who is on the team once again.

Maybe Mims doesn't want to be playing 5th or 6th fiddle in the offense entering a pivotal contract year. Maybe he feels he has more to offer.

There has been no indication from Mims that he's going to ask for a trade, nor that the Broncos are shopping him around. But the dots have been connected, and perhaps rightfully so. Now, the Broncos have further thickened the plot by bringing in the All-UFL punt returner from this past season, possibly adding a direct challenger to Mims's only clear role on the team at this point.