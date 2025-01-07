The Denver Broncos will now play in their first postseason game since 2015. Let's whip up another mock draft for the team ahead of the postseason. Denver will have a huge test in the Wild Card Round against the Buffalo Bills, but crazier things have happened. The Broncos have been so solid this year and have set themselves up very nicely for the long-term.

They're playing with house money in 2024 and will have their own first and second-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft to play with. They'll also have a good bit of cap space, too. As the Broncos begin preparing for their Wild Card showdown, let's whip up a three-round Broncos' mock draft.

Broncos 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Brand-new mock draft before the playoffs

20th Overall Pick - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

Stud tight end from Michigan Colston Loveland was there at pick no. 20 for the Denver Broncos in this mock draft. The Broncos have a desperate need for a viable receiving tight end, but Adam Trautman has had a great season and is a very solid blocker, so someone like Loveland really caps this room off nicely.

It's hard to imagine that the Broncos do not add a TE from the 2025 NFL Draft, as this class is projected to be quite deep. It could be so deep that the Broncos may actually table taking a tight end until a later round. I could see that and perhaps see the Broncos using their first-round pick on a more luxury position.

However, it's hard to pass up Colston Loveland.

52nd Overall Pick - Dylan Sampson, RB, Tennessee

Dylan Sampson in the second round for the Denver Broncos makes it two picks in a row in this three-round mock draft for the team. The Broncos do not have a RB1 on the roster, and I would be disappointed if they brought back Javonte Williams in 2025. Audric Estime seems to have a nice profile to be a RB1 at the NFL level, but there has to be a reason why he was a fifth-round pick, right?

Adding a rookie RB to pair up with Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin could be a very strong solution in the backfield for the Broncos in 2025 and beyond. Running back is another position in the coming NFL Draft that appears to be very deep, and both TE and RB are the Broncos biggest needs, so this draft is coming at the perfect time.

84th Overall Pick - Derrick Harmon, DL, Oregon

The Denver Broncos must continue to address their defensive line, as DJ Jones is a free agent in 2025. Additionally, all of Malcolm Roach, John Franklin-Myers, and Zach Allen are free agents following the 2025 season. I do anticipate that Denver extends Allen this coming offseason and could keep both Roach and JFM in the mix beyond 2025, but you just never know.

With how good the DL is, it's important to keep it a strength, so I went with Oregon Duck Derrick Harmon at pick 84 in this Broncos' mock draft. Denver has built their roster the right way and should continue investing resources into the trenches. That is how a team sustains success in the NFL when the franchise QB is situated.