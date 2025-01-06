Broncos' shocking playoff berth allows them to load-up in 2025 offseason

The Denver Broncos shocked the NFL world and made the playoffs in 2024. This team is about to go crazy in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Even if the Broncos had lost in Week 18 and missed the playoffs entirely, this team was going to operate the same way, but a win and a playoff berth just makes everything so much better, doesn't it?

I mean, this team was seen by many as a bottom-3 team in the NFL, as some predictions had this team winning three or four games. Heck, as optimistic as I am about the Broncos, I even underestimated them. Denver started the season 0-2, and the folks that wanted to hate on the Broncos were probably so happy.

The Denver Broncos are going to LOAD UP!

The team proceeded to win 10 of their final 15 games and have secured a playoff spot and a double-digit winning season for the first time since 2015. The Broncos are totally playing with house money here in 2024 - they have nearly $100 million in dead cap and are dealing with the financial fallout from the Russell Wilson contract release.

A ton of cap space is going to free up in 2025, and the Broncos will only be on the hook for the final $32 million of Wilson's dead cap charge. The Broncos were frugal last offseason - they cleared cap space and did so to make the $53 million part of the dead cap easier to digest.

Denver was behaving themselves, if you will, and their patience paid off. While they will still have some dead cap to take on, they can still create a ton of cap space and currently have around $55 million in space. They also have their own first and second-round picks for the first time since the 2021 NFL Draft.

At long last, the resources are plentiful, and with Denver being as good and as frisky as they were in 2024, this team is set up to be very aggressive in the coming NFL offseason. They can load up in a huge way - and this could include multiple high-profile free agency signings and perhaps even a major player trade.

If they take their own first-round pick into the 2025 NFL Draft, they'll also be able to draft another top prospect. Overall, the Broncos are going to be one of the more active teams next offseason, and they'll get to do it because they now have a stud QB on a rookie deal and are turning into one of the more attractive destinations in the entire NFL.