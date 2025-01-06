When do the Broncos play the Bills in the Playoffs Wild Card Round?

The Denver Broncos have officially punched their ticket to the NFL playoffs and secured one of the seven spots in the AFC. The unfortunate part about being the 7th seed in the AFC is that you have officially booked a road trip to Buffalo to take on the possible NFL MVP Josh Allen and the red-hot Bills, who have been one of the best teams in the NFL all season.

The Broncos beat the Buffalo Bills on the road last year. Can they do it two years in a row?

If they are going to get it done, it's going to happen on Sunday, January 12 at 11 AM MT (1:00 PM ET). The official Wild Card playoff schedule was revealed during the Lions-Vikings broadcast of Sunday Night Football.

Broncos @ Bills Wild Card Matchup Officially Set for Sunday Afternoon

We'll be getting plenty into this matchup throughout the course of the week, but this is obviously an advantageous time slot for the Buffalo Bills, who are used to playing in the early window and obviously are used to playing in the conditions in Buffalo.

The Broncos went on an East Coast road trip earlier this season and came away with back-to-back wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the blistering heat and then the New York Jets in the after-effects of a hurricane.

The tundra-like conditions of Buffalo will be no problem, right?

The Bills are undefeated (8-0) at home this season and they have been one of the NFL's most complete overall teams. The Broncos will have their work cut out for them and will likely open as heavy road underdogs for the Wild Card round, but that doesn't mean anything.

The Broncos have been up and down when it comes to their performance on the road all season long. They started off the year 3-1 on the road but ended a rather disappointing 4-5 after a couple of rough losses against the Los Angeles Chargers and Cincinnati Bengals in back-to-back weeks. They also had the heartbreaker against Kansas City and their only blowout loss of the year in Baltimore the week before that.

It's going to be phenomenal experience either way for this Denver Broncos team and they will get to face off against their old pal Von Miller, who has won a Super Bowl and been in the thick of the Super Bowl race the last couple of years since being traded out of Denver in 2021.

We'll get to see what this young Broncos team is made of in the playoffs on Sunday at 11 AM MT.