Denver Broncos are finally off the worst ride in franchise history

The Denver Broncos have turned their franchise around in a big way, and they are finally not a part of the head coach or QB carousel in the NFL. The Broncos just could not figure this thing out for years. It was Gary Kubiak stepping down, then it was Vance Joseph. It was Vic Fangio, and then it was Nathaniel Hackett.

It was Paxton Lynch, Trevor Siemian, Case Keenum, Joe Flacco, and so many other failed veteran QB options and head coaches for years and years. On Sunday, the Denver Broncos ascended back to where they belong - among playoff teams and among the best teams in the entire NFL.

They beat the backups of the Kansas City Chiefs and earned a spot in the NFL playoffs. A 10-7 record to boot, the Broncos shocked the NFL world this year, and they are a perfect example of just how quickly a franchise can fix themselves.

The Denver Broncos are finally done with the dysfunction

First and foremost, you have to have a competent head coach. Check.

Then, you have to invest in the trenches on both sides of the ball. Check.

Finally, you have to find the franchise QB. Check.

But let's focus on the first and third things here. The Broncos clearly had enough of the failed head coaches and swung a major trade for Sean Payton following the 2022 NFL Season. It was a needed move, and while some people were kind of 'out' on Payton being an effective coach in the NFL, especially after that 1-5 start, Payton proved them wrong.

A Super Bowl-winning head coach simply does not forget what he's doing. After the Broncos got the head coach right, they dipped into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft and found themselves a franchise quarterback. From the moment they hired Sean Payton, they rebuilt their team the right way.

And for the first time in I have no idea how long, the Denver Broncos finally don't have any questions regarding their head coach or QB and do not need to be a part of this dysfunctional QB and head coach carousel that many NFL teams are dealing with right now. It's a new and joyous day in Broncos Country.

The team can focus their attention on their Wild Card matchup, and when the season is over, they can focus on adding as much talent as possible to this roster, which has defied expectations. The Broncos are now one of the most well-positioned franchises for the long-term.

Getting the head coach and QB right is exactly what the Broncos failed at for years, but they finally have the right men in place.