Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft: Another all-in haul is on the menu for Bo Nix
The Denver Broncos may go a bit crazy in the 2025 NFL Draft. Could they roll out a haul like this and build around QB Bo Nix? I don't know about you, but I never get tired of doing mock drafts. It's always that time if the year if you ask me.
In 2025, the Denver Broncos may make a crazy push and build around Bo Nix, who could be trending upwards and would obviously still be on his rookie contract. The Denver Broncos are already kind of putting the league on notice thus far in 2024.
And they could do it in a big way in 2025. Let's cook up a Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft.
19th Overall Pick - Luther Burden, WR, Missouri
This is a pretty common pick among the Denver Broncos mock draft circles. Luther Burden seems to profile similarly to guys like Ja'Marr Chase and Deebo Samuel, so that could end up being a huge plus for the Broncos offense and Bo Nix in 2025 and beyond.
52nd Overall Pick - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
Arguably the best TE in the country, the Denver Broncos could justify using their first-round pick on the position, but they are able to get Warren in round two of this NFL mock drft.
83rd Overall Pick - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson
The Denver Broncos may lose Garett Bolles in free agency in 2025, and he was the last tackle they drafted. Getting someone like Blake Miller could allow OL coach Zach Strief to hopefully develop him into a long-term option at either of the tackle spots, honestly.
121st Overall Pick - Howard Cross III, DL, Notre Dame
The Broncos could lose DJ Jones in free agency next offseason. Even if they brought Jones back, they do have a small need along the defensive line, so I went with Howard Cross III from Notre Dame. It's never a bad thing to bolster the trenches.
195th Overall Pick - Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Kentucky
The Broncos approach to the inside linebacker position next offseason is going to be interesting. Honestly, I would not be shocked if Denver managed to bring back all of Alex Singleton, Cody Barton, and Kwon Alexander. Perhaps in the late rounds, they could draft another linebacker to at least get more youth into the room.
196th Overall Pick - David Walker, EDGE, Central Arkansas
At this point, the Broncos just hope to find some quality depth options. The team just traded Baron Browning and extended Jonathon Cooper, so they could have a spot open in the EDGE room for a veteran in free agency or perhaps for someone like David Walker as a developmental prospect.
203rd Overall Pick - Ja'Corey Brooks, WR, Louisville
To wrap up this Denver Broncos 2025 NFL mock draft, I went with another wide receiver, Ja'Corey Brooks from Louisville. In nine games in 2024, Brooks already has 48 receptions for 841 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging a stunning 17.5 yards per catch, so he could be another big-play threat on offense if Denver also got Burden and Warren as well.