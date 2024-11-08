Super Bowl-winning coach gives a glowing review of Broncos QB Bo Nix
Bo Nix has gotten better as his 2024 rookie season has grown older, and this Super Bowl-winning coach recently gave Nix a glowing review. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Denver Broncos in Week 10. While it's far from a must-win game for the Broncos, it kind of does feel like Denver needs to get back on track after getting blown out in Week 9.
The Broncos will have a huge test in front of them. The Kansas City Chiefs are a powerhouse and the lone unbeaten team in the NFL at 8-0. While they haven't been all that great on offense, they've yet again been a top defensive team, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo had this to say recently about Bo Nix:
Bo Nix continues to get praise
This, from a Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator, is some high praise if you ask me. Honestly, Spagnuolo could have said something a lot more neutral here, but he made a few great points about Bo Nix specifically and went out of his way to praise him. Sure, maybe Spags is playing some mind games here and is trying to get into Nix's head.
But it is abundantly clear that Bo Nix has largely played well this year, and I'd argue that the production that hasn't come is more due to his playmakers not doing him any favors rather than Nix leaving yards and touchdowns on the field. That makes it extra frustrating that Denver didn't add a playmaker at the NFL trade deadline.
I guess the team thinks they are playing with house money and want to be smart with their cap space and draft picks for next offseason when they can make an all-in push. That seems to be the path forward, and it's neat that Denver has finally taken this path with a rookie QB, which is the right way for an NFL team to sustain success.
The Kansas City Chiefs do have one of the very best defenses in the NFL, so this could be another shaky game for the offense, but you just never know. Denver got blown out in Week 9 and the Chiefs won yet another close and dramatic game. They also played on Monday Night Football, so they're on one less day of rest than Denver.
Those two factors could be enough for the Broncos to go into KC and earn a huge win. They're 5-4 on the season and could greatly help their playoff chances with a wi