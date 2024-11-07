3 urgent needs Broncos could address in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos could be very aggressive in the 2025 NFL Draft, and these three positions may be first-round targets for the team. The Broncos may not have a very high pick in the first round. In fact, if they make the postseason, they may not pick until the 20s.
It'd be amazing to see the team make the playoffs, but some may argue that they would benefit more from a higher first-round pick since they aren't yet ready to contend. I say that is a weak mentality to have; this team should strive to make the playoffs in 2024 and then get extremely aggressive in the 2025 offseason.
Where could the Denver Broncos use their first round pick?
3 urgent needs Broncos could address in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft
Wide Receiver
I don't know if you've seen, but the Denver Broncos WR room is awful. It's bad. There isn't a no. 1 target in that room, and perhaps the most disappointing player in this room has been Marvin Mims Jr, who just doesn't even seem to be a playable body on offense at this point.
The Broncos must address their WR room in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft. It's that urgent of a need, and the team will not be able to develop Bo Nix fully without improving this room. Someone like Luther Burden from Missouri could be a first-round target at WR.
Defensive Tackle
Defensive tackle DJ Jones is a free agent in 2025, and Malcolm Roach would also only have one more year left on his deal. While Jones has played well this year, he's getting up there in age and doesn't really have much of a pass rush threat to his game.
It'd be neat if the Broncos could shore up their defensive line with a younger and more complete player. This would also help them continue to be quite dominant in the trenches, which is how you sustain success in the NFL, and it's been a driving factor in the team winning five of their first nine games.
Mason Graham or Kenneth Grant could be targets along the defensive line for Denver in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Left Tackle
Garett Bolles is a free agent in 2025, and with Denver having big money tied up with Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey, Denver may want to get someone on a rookie deal at left tackle. Bolles would be entering his age-33 season in 2025, which is crazy to think about, so the writing is on the wall for him to play for a new team in 2025.
Someone like Will Campbell or Kelvin Banks Jr could be targets for Denver to try and fill the left tackle position for the long-term. I could see a scenario where Denver pursues a tier two or tier three left tackle free agent, signs them for a few million, and grabs a left tackle in the first round.
That gives them a clear succession plan at the position and could be a great long-term solution. While taking a first-round tackle might not be the sexiest move, it's currently a need for the Denver Broncos.