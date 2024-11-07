Denver Broncos rebuild proving to be way ahead of schedule entering Week 10
The Denver Broncos are 5-4 approaching Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season and are still proving to be way ahead of schedule with this rebuild. Currently, the Broncos have a 54% chance to make the postseason in 2024 according to NFL Next Gen Stats. With a win in Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs, their playoff odds rise all the way to 70%, and even in a loss, this team would still have a 48% to make the postseason.
This three-game stretch beginning with their blowout loss against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 9 through their home game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 is easily their hardest stretch of the season. The Broncos did give themselves a bit of a cushion in the AFC with their 5-3 start, and no matter how you slice it, the team is way ahead of schedule with this rebuild.
The Broncos are ahead of schedule
The Broncos did have a decent foundation when Sean Payton arrived, but the team did bring in more foundational players during Payton's tenure like Ben Powers, Mike McGlinchey, and now Bo Nix. The team wasn't working with a bare-bones roster heading into 2023. However, going to a rookie QB in 2024 could have seen the team struggle a bit. It's very common for a rookie QB and their team to only win a handful of games in his first season. That's kind of just how it works sometimes.
However, Denver is 5-4 and their roster is also a lot better than people think. We've also seen Bo Nix make a ton of strides since Week 1, and he's done just about all he possibly can given the horrible situation he has on offense with his playmakers. The team also having a future Hall of Fame head coach leading the way is a huge plus.
Make no mistake, this loss against the Ravens in Week 9 was one that was going to happen anyway, and it does not change the trajectory of the team or season. The Denver Broncos are ahead of schedule with their rebuild and could make a huge push beginning next offseason, as they will have a ton of cap space to work with and a strong free agent class.
It's not crazy to suggest that the Broncos get themselves into the contender status in 2025. The team has hit this rebuild out of the park and are definitely ahead of schedule.