Bo Nix playing better than expected is bringing out the worst in NFL analysts
The clear and recent development of Bo Nix has made quite a few people in the NFL analyst world lose their minds in recent weeks. One thing that I have noticed here is that there were a good bit of people who just were not high on Bo Nix at all in the 2024 NFL Draft.
And there seems to be an epidemic happening in the NFL world of people who are really holding onto their priors with Bo Nix and just can't accept that not only he is getting better, but has been the best rookie QB in the NFL since the start of October.
Check out this clip as one example:
Pro Football Network also rolled out their "...Rookie Report Card," and check out the grade they gave Bo Nix:
Yet another example of someone, or an outlet as a whole clearly holding onto their priors about Bo Nix. And as they have done weekly, The 33rd Team rolls out their QB rankings:
I mean, what are we doing here? Bo Nix is most notably ranked below Anthony Richardson, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Daniel Jones, Derek Carr, and Jameis Winston, who have all been worse than Nix this year. You just have to wonder how much of these specific rankings are rooted in analysis and how much is rooted in just not wanting to be wrong about Bo Nix.
Listen; Bo Nix has not necessarily been great this year, but he's been very efficient since Week 3. He's truly shown growth almost weekly and just outplayed Patrick Mahomes in Arrowhead in Week 10. You just have to wonder what more Nix needs to show before some of these folks start to admit that they were wrong and begin to take him seriously.
It's honestly been exhausting to try and hold these people accountable, because you can clearly see a ton of bias. Nix was the final QB taken in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and many people thought that Sean Payton and the Broncos front office got desperate and were reaching.
That could not be further from the truth at this point. And to make matters better, or worse, depending on how you see it, Nix has had a ton of production left on the field. There have been two major drops by Troy Franklin that would have turned into long touchdown passes, and Nix's interception in Week 9 against the Ravens was a perfectly-thrown ball that hit right off the hands of Lil'Jordan Humphrey.
And oh yeah, Humphrey fumbled early in the Broncos win over the Carolina Panthers, so you could legitimately argue that Franklin and Humphrey have combined to prevent four total touchdowns over the last few weeks.
I have no idea how good Nix will have to play before he's taken seriously, but this is getting annoying.