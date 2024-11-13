Bo Nix ranks insanely high on the NFL's total touchdown leaderboard
The rookie Denver Broncos QB is having himself a nice season thus far, and he ranks quite high on the NFL's total touchdown leaderboard. Through 10 weeks in the 2024 NFL Season, Bo Nix has 10 passing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns, and one receiving touchdown.
HIs mobility has been a nice surprise at the NFL level, and it's allowed him to avoid negative plays and create a ton of production on the ground. Denver is trending in the right direction, and their loss in Week 10 was in many ways a victory for the long-term status of this franchise.
Well, Bo Nix is beginning to climb up some leaderboards, and while you can argue he's been the best rookie QB, he's also been one of the more productive players in the NFL:
Bo Nix is tied for the 10th-most total touchdowns in the NFL. In the NFL!
This kid is playing out of his mind, and what he's had to throw to on offense should make this production even more impressive. Nix has thrown 10 touchdown passes since Week 3, and the Broncos sport a 5-3 record during that stretch. This team is finding a way to win games, and with an easier schedule coming up with opposing defenses, it would not shock me to see Nix's production increase that much more.
He's averaging 1.5 touchdowns per game, which puts him on pace for 26 total in his rookie season. The main objective of an NFL quarterback is to lead the offense and to be a competent passer, so that's the one area that we should hope that Nix develops in the most, and he has. He's got a 92.9 passer rating since Week 3 and has thrown just two interceptions since then.
And to be fair, his last interception was on a perfectly-thrown ball to Lil'Jordan Humphrey. The pass literally hit right off of his hands, so that interception was not Nix's fault at all. The next three games for Denver are going to be crucial, as they'll need to win at least two if they hope to remain in a decent playoff position.
Before the bye in 2024, Denver hosts the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11, travels to face the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, and hosts the Cleveland Browns in Week 13. All three teams have shaky at best defenses, so this could be a prolific period for the offense. Could Nix climb the total touchdown leaderboard in the coming weeks?