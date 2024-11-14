Sure sounds like Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes think Bo Nix is legit
The Denver Broncos obviously suffered a brutal loss against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon, one of the most heart-breaking defeats many in this fan base can recall in recent years. Despite how tough the loss was, there have been some silver linings from the game, including the overall play and progression of rookie quarterback Bo Nix.
Nix looks like he's going to be the franchise quarterback of the Denver Broncos and not only are members of Broncos Country starting to see it, but the Chiefs got their first glimpse of it on Sunday.
From the sounds of things, it seems as though Chiefs legends Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have each -- separately -- given Bo Nix their own stamp of approval, for whatever it's worth. And frankly, what they have to say is worth quite a bit.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce singing Bo Nix's praises after Sunday game
Warning: Travis Kelce's podcast includes NSFW language, so you're not caught off guard when you hit play
Kelce's comment was pretty simple and straight forward...
"Bo Nix? Holy s***. That guy was f*****g rippin' it out there yesterday. Playing some good f*****g football man.""- Travis Kelce (via New Heights Podcast)
Patrick Mahomes gave Nix a seal of approval after the game when he met him at midfield, telling him they're going to have a lot of good games against each other. Mahomes also ran up to Sean Payton and told him, "You got one."
As Sean Payton points out in this clip, "that's something" coming from a guy like Mahomes. As much as Broncos Country has built up a disdain for Mahomes and Kelce because they are division rivals, it's impossible to deny that these guys know ball and they haven't taken the time to say anything nice like this in the past, at least not that I can recall.
As a matter of fact, there was one time when Travis Kelce "accidentally" referred to the Broncos as the Raiders after one of the Chiefs' many wins against Denver in recent years. For the most part, the Broncos have been forgettable against the Chiefs, but the first three matchups between Kansas City and Denver in the Sean Payton era have been a different story completely.
The Broncos lost a Thursday night battle against the Chiefs last year before ultimately ending their long losing streak against them in Denver. The Broncos, quite frankly, should be 2-1 against the Chiefs under Sean Payton were it not for that blocked field goal on Sunday. Such is life in the NFL, right?
But what Kelce and Mahomes are pointing out is a bigger picture win for the Broncos. They see what Nix is going to be able to compete in games like this for a long time. The Broncos found their guy.