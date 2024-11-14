Denver Broncos could get underrated boost back on offense for Week 11
The Denver Broncos have stayed rather healthy for most of the season thus far, but they could be getting an underrated piece on offense back soon. Denver's injury report on Wednesday provided some hope that a certain wide receiver could be back in the mix very soon.
Josh Reynolds practiced on Wednesday and had his 21-day practice window opened. This means that the Broncos have 21 days to activate him from IR, or he'll have to remain there for the rest of the season. He injured his finger against the Las Vegas Raiders back in Week 5 and needed surgery.
And then we got some horrific news that Reynolds was actually shot last month in a shooting outside of a club. It's amazing to see that not only did Josh Reynolds not get seriously hurt in that shooting, but that he could return to action in Week 11. The veteran WR was a late free agency add for the Denver Broncos and is a nice fourth option for the team.
The Denver Broncos could get WR Josh Reynolds back soon
Across his first five games in 2024, Reynolds caught 12 passes for 183 yards and one touchdown, averaging 2.4 receptions and 36.6 yards per game. With guys like Troy Franklin and Devaughn Vele getting more reps in Reynolds' absence, it'll be interesting to see how the Broncos ease him back into the lineup.
Honestly, most of the reps should still go to Franklin and Vele, but Reynolds has value. He's a veteran player who has appeared in 112 regular season games. He knows how to play football and is someone who can haul in a pass here and there. Josh Reyonlds may not be with the team next season depending on how the Broncos approach their WR room, but over these last seven regular season games, Denver may need to win at least four of them to make the postseason.
Josh Reynolds has played in high-stakes games before, so getting him back is going to be massive. And don't look now, but Courtland Sutton has played his tail off recently, and we've seen some nice things from Devaughn Vele as of late. Yes, the Broncos WR room still needs a pretty large makeover, but the unit could hit their stride down the stretch with Josh Reynolds returning.
The Denver Broncos play the Atlanta Falcons at home in Week 11 in what kind of feels like a get-right game after losing to the Chiefs in Week 10.