Broncos potential free agency target will very likely be available in 2025
The Denver Broncos are likely going to do some major work with their wide receiver room next offseason, and this potential free agency target could help. The Broncos best WR is Courtland Sutton, and their second-best WR may be rookie seventh-round pick, Devaughn Vele.
Vele is a good player, but it's a huge indictment on the team's WR room that he is the second-best player. Ideally, he's a nice third option behind two superior players. Troy Franklin has definitely shown some nice things, but he's struggled with drops this year.
Second-year WR Marvin Mims Jr is hardly even playable on offense, so that's turned out to be a huge disappointment. Well, the top expected free agent at the wide receiver position in 2025 is Tee Higgins, currently of the Cincinnati Bengals, and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN seems to think that Higgins is basically guaranteed to hit the open market:
"As it stands, ESPN.com’s Jeremy Fowler notes the expectation is for Higgins to be elsewhere next year. Going further, Fowler offers that there is “little to no chance” Higgins is a Bengal beyond 2024. This prospect raises the stakes for the former second-round pick, whom the Bengals denied from testing free agency this year. If permitted to reach the market in 2025, Higgins figures to do very well."- Pro Football Rumors / Jeremy Fowler
Denver is projected to have over $50 million in cap space next offseason, but there are other teams who will also have plenty of cap that may have interest in Tee Higgins, who is a no. 1 wide receiver but has also been playing in the shadow of Ja'Marr Chase for a few years now. Tee Higgins most definitely wants to go to a team where he can be featured as the top player, and the Broncos are certainly one destination.
Tee Higgins has played 63 regular season games in his NFL career. He's caught 286 passes for 4,025 yards and 27 touchdowns. Over a 17-game season, Higgins has averaged 77 receptions, 1,086 yards, and seven touchdowns across his NFL career.
Furthermore, he's averaged 4.5 receptions for 63.9 yards across his career. In 2024, he's played in just five games, but he's averaged 5.8 receptions and 68.2 yards in those games. Higgins has missed some time over the last two years due to injury, but we've seen the Denver Broncos somehow find a way to largely keep their roster mostly healthy, so whether it's the athletic trainers or whoever, their methods are working.
Denver not only needs to target a wide receiver in free agency, but they also need to dip into the 2025 NFL Draft for this position as well. The tight end spot is another one where Denver needs to invest some notable resources, but the top prize in free agency in 2025 among the WR and TE spots is Tee Higgins, and it looks like he will hit the open market.