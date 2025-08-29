AFC West Power Rankings as 53-man rosters take shape before Week One

With 53-man rosters initially set, barring any more blockbuster trades or free agency additions, dynamics have shifted within the AFC West. Preseason breakouts shifted depth charts, veteran players being outperformed by rookies and undrafted free agents impacted depth charts, and a few surprising cuts made news.

On top of the roster moves, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice accepted a six-game suspension from the NFL, related to conduct issues dating back to a road racing incident.

Afterwards, he was charged with a collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway, also causing bodily injury. Rice will miss six high-profile games, including the Lions, Chargers, Ravens, and Eagles. With all that's transpired this offseason, how does each AFC West team stack up against each other?

Broncos sit atop new AFC West Power Rankings

1) Denver Broncos

The Broncos completed the preseason with the number one goal a success: get to Week 1 in one piece. Denver suffered no major injuries, no one got suspended, and everyone made it through the preseason. On top of that, Denver dominated to a 3-0 record, most of their starters turned in strong performances, and Bo Nix looked great. Denver passed their preseason test with flying colors and seems like a strong contender in the AFC for next year. Denver might have the most depth in the division, highlighted by Sam Elhinger's decision to turn down backup gigs and sign onto Denver's practice squad

2) Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are the reigning AFC champions, but failed the only test of the preseason: getting through in one piece. Rice will be suspended six games and will miss four games against 2024 playoff teams: the Chargers, the Lions, the Ravens, and a Super Bowl rematch with the Eagles. Beyond Rice, their receiving core places a lot of trust in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Hollywood Brown, two older receivers who have struggled to stay on the field. Their backfield has some questions, especially after they brought back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Also, there is a good chance that Travis Kelce is a little distracted these days.

3) Los Angeles Chargers

Eight Charges have already hit the Injured Reserve, headlined by starting tackle and franchise cornerstone Rashawn Slater. Four defensive backs joined him, and several others are dealing with nagging injuries. Injury concerns for starting offensive skills players have been an issue, highlighted by running back Najee Harris and wide receiver Quentin Johnston. The Chargers will still be good and have a solid year, but injuries at key spots are setting them back before they can even get going.

4) Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are... well... the Raiders. They hired Pete Carroll this spring, traded for Geno Smith, and have recreated a Seahawks team that didn't accomplish too much. They desperately signed an over-the-hill Amari Cooper, their roster leaves a lot to be desired, and the team simply lacks the upper-level depth at key positions to be able to compete with some of the teams in the West. Ultimately, the Raiders are at least a few more years and some great draft classes away from competing in the AFC West, and they will spend 2025 in the division's basement.