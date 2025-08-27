Broncos rivals just made a desperate signing at a hugely important position

The Denver Broncos have an avenue to win the AFC West this year, and their main competitor just made a wildly desperate signing.

The Broncos absolutely have the best roster in the AFC West, and we're approaching a point in time where, unless something totally goes off the rails, Denver is playing for the AFC West title late in the 2025 NFL Season.

Denver's primary competition for the division is obviously the Kansas City Chiefs, but this is one of the weaker Chiefs rosters we have seen in quite some time, and they do have some serious questions to answer at multiple positions. Well, on Wednesday, they made a desperate signing at one of their weaker positions, and it's honestly perfect.

Chiefs bring back their former first-round pick, RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the team's first-round pick back in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he did have a solid rookie season with 803 rushing yards and 297 receiving yards in just 13 games.

Sources: The #Chiefs are signing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, bringing the 2x Super Bowl champion back to Kansas City and to the team that drafted him in Round 1.



CEH was with New Orleans last season. pic.twitter.com/bX0lHdCyo7 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 27, 2025

However, he never established himself as a legitimate starter at the position and has averaged less than four yards per carry in 2023 and 2024. He spent the 2024 season with the New Orleans Saints and has just 1,891 career yards in five seasons. The Chiefs do need some serious help at the position, but it's a bit too late for them to do anything special.

Their running backs include Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell, Isiah Pacheco, and Brashard Smith., so they are absolutely hurting at the position, as all four of their backs have serious question marks or very limited ceilings.

If the Kansas City Chiefs aren't able to run the ball consistently in the 2025 NFL Season, they'll struggle throwing the ball, as both work together, so if Denver is able to stop the run when they face KC, things could be looking up. Them signing Clyde Edwards-Helaire is a last-ditch, desperate move to try and make something work.