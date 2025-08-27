Latest contract extension could be bad news for the Broncos and their secondary

The Denver Broncos have the best secondary in the NFL, but a recent contract extension might make it hard for them to keep that.

One of the better free agent signings this team has made in recent years was Brandon Jones last offseason. He spent the first part of his career with the Miami Dolphins, and honestly, the signing flew under the radar for a little while.

Jones was simply excellent in the 2024 NFL Season and was absolutely a top-10 safety in the NFL. He actually graded out as the fifth-highest safety in 2024, according to PFF. Well, on Wednesday, a major contract extension hit the market at the position, and it could actually be a disaster for the Denver Broncos.

Kyle Hamilton's $100 million deal could be bad news for the Denver Broncos

Stud Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, arguably the best in the NFL, just scored a massive deal worth $25 million per season, easily making him the highest-paid safety in the NFL:

All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton and the Baltimore Ravens reached agreement today on a four-year, $100.4 million extension, the largest for a safety in NFL history. The deal, negotiated by Kyle McCarthy and Brian Murphy of @AthletesFirst, includes $82 million guaranteed - which… pic.twitter.com/HDENCgaRqa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2025

For reference, the Denver Broncos signed Jones to a three-year deal last offseason worth $20 million per season, so he's under contract through the 2026 season. The contract contains just $11 million in guaranteed money.

By all accounts, Brandon Jones is underpaid, and if he has a season in 2025 like he did in 2024, he could easily demand an extension, and that potential price tag might be too steep for the Broncos to agree to.

In 2024, Brandon Jones actually had more solo tackles, total tackles, interceptions, and passes defended, and he was stronger in coverage, allowing a 79 passer rating compared to Hamilton's 84.4.

The Denver Broncos would be wise to strive to keep Brandon Jones for the remainder of his best years in the NFL, and it could cost them a pretty penny to do so.