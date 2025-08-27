Broncos miraculously get their biggest roster cut back on practice squad

The Denver Broncos have just about filled their practice squad, and they somehow got their biggest cut back on the team.

In many instances, the players that get cut during roster cut downs are typically desired back on the practice squad, as a lot of them are younger, developing players who simply aren't ready for the active roster.

Denver was like many other NFL teams in that they said goodbye to a slew of players but were able to retain many of them on the practice squad, and the Broncos did make a very shocking cut during their roster cut downs on Tuesday. Miraculously, they were able to get him back on the practice squad.

Denver Broncos somehow get ILB Levelle Bailey on the practice squad

It's honestly a shock that Levelle Bailey made it through waivers and signed back with the Denver Broncos, but here we are:

Source says Levelle Bailey signing with Broncos practice squad. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 27, 2025

The Broncos were seen by many as a team that would keep Bailey on the active roster for the 2025 NFL Season, as he got a lot of run with the starters this offseason and did play quite well. However, the team decided to keep Karene Reid on the roster instead, who does offer a little bit more.

Despite Bailey getting cut, the young and athletic linebacker is again back with the Broncos, and he is absolutely someone who could get elevated for gamedays as well. On a broader scale, the Denver Broncos have to field a competent ILB unit this season, or the entire defense is going to suffer.

Denver signed Dre Greenlaw in free agency, and when healthy, he's one of the best in the NFL, but that's been the main issue. The Broncos definitely have to set up this room for long-term success, and getting Levelle Bailey back on the practice squad is not only great for 2025, but could be great for the long-term as well.