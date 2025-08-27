Recently cut former Broncos who could help the team with reunion in 2025

With roster cuts completed and rosters being finalized around the NFL, all 32 teams should be on the prowl for adding talent, whether it be in free agency or through the waiver wire. The Broncos will be no different, as the team looks to address any remaining roster holes and mitigate the impact of a few key injuries.

One way teams tend to cover their bases during the gap between roster cuts and their Week 1 game is by checking in on former players of the team, especially those who have played under the current head coach's system. For the Broncos, several former players were cut across the league, which raises a few questions for Sean Payton, George Paton, and Broncos fans in general.

For Denver, a pair of former Broncos were cut loose by the New York Giants on Tuesday, including a former Bronco who was a scoring machine in the preseason. Greg Dulcich and Lil'Jordan Humphrey are both looking for new homes, and the Broncos could have a level of interest in both players. As the team is set to carry just five wideouts, a heavy wide receiver presence on the practice squad with regular gameday elevations could make a ton of sense, similar to what Denver has done with Humphrey in the past. As for Dulcich, Denver is already battling injuries at tight end.

Could Denver reunite with Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Greg Dulcich?

The Broncos are in a position of need, and the two former Broncos could help the team navigate early waters. Dulcich turned in a great training camp for the Giants, scoring three times during the preseason.

Despite that, he did not crack the Giants' roster and will instead be subject to the waiver wire. While Denver's spot on the waiver wire priority list is number 20, they could still find their way to a player like Dulcich. With Nate Adkins expected to be sidelined for at least week one, Denver could really use an extra tight end, and Dulcich already has exposure to Sean Payton's offense. He could fairly easily step into the role for the Broncos.

As for Lil'Jordan Humphrey, this is more of a test to see if Sean Payton can control himself. Humphrey had been a staple in Denver the last few seasons and was a natural fit into the Broncos' offense.

His run blocking and dependability in short-yardage situations made him a key piece for the Broncos, and it was very clear that Bo Nix was comfortable with him. He set a career high in targets and receiving yards, and has spent all but one year of his career in a Sean Payton offensive system. Ultimately, it would be more shocking if he weren't a Bronco at some point this year than if he were.