Broncos must follow Packers footsteps and pull-off a league-changing trade

The Green Bay Packers traded for Micah Parsons on Thursday, and the Denver Broncos have to figure out a way to follow suit. The Broncos host the Packers in Week 16 of the 2025 NFL Season, so Denver will have a tougher time in that game.

And that contest could have some major playoff implications seeing as it's so late in the season. Anyway, the Packers needed to add a game-changer to their roster, and while the Broncos have someone like that in Patrick Surtain II on defense, you get the sense that if the right player is available, the Broncos could follow suit and pull the trigger.

This trade might not be something that Denver does until the trade deadline, and it might not be something they do at all, but if the right opporunity arises, could George Paton swing for the fences and add a major player?

The Denver Broncos must figure out a major trade and follow in the Packers footsteps

The Broncos are projected to be a very good team in the 2025 NFL Season, and with that comes the expectations of making a deep playoff run. Denver got there in 2024 but was clearly missing some pieces, and many think they have added those missing pieces in the offseason.

However, the Broncos have one of the biggest advantages in all of sports - a quarterback on his rookie deal, and with Bo Nix clearly being a franchise-caliber player, the Broncos might feel compelled to make a major deal at the deadline to try and sway the AFC in their favor.

One team that could make sense as sellers at the deadline would be the Miami Dolphins, a fragile roster with a ton of holes, and it really just does not feel like they're going to be all that good in 2025. With the coaching staff not being as stable as we thought and injuries piling up, a slow start could force GM Chris Grier to make some major moves.

Someone like Jaylen Waddle, a speedster, productive wide receiver, could be available for the right price, and the Broncos could use someone like Waddle in their WR room. That type of player would not be cheap to acquire, but he's the time of game-breaking player the offense is missing.

Waddle averages over 1,000 receiving yards a year and can beat opposing defenses with speed and his route-running. Even the New York Giants might be in a position to sell a player or two at the deadline, so perhaps the Broncos could look to the NFC for some major help as well.

We won't know for sure which teams are prepared to be sellers as the 2025 NFL Season gets underway, but the Broncos should strive to add a game-changer if the right chance is in front of them.