A few veteran players on the Denver Broncos might be on the cusp of flipping the NFL on its head in the 2025 NFL Season. No matter where you look, you are going to find some high-end players on the Denver Broncos roster.

The team is just oozing with young talent and with players ready to put the entire league on notice. Denver may have one of the best rosters in all of football and could ascend to a new level in 2025, but they won't do that without some veterans playing at their best.

Could these veterans flip the NFL on its head in 2025?

4 Broncos veterans primed to flip the NFL on its head in the 2025 season

Evan Engram, TE

Evan Engram has played for two dysfunctional franchises in his NFL career in the New York Giants and Jacksonville Jaguars. Despite this, Engram has still averaged 78 receptions and 775 yards per 17-game season. He's been in the NFL since 2017, so he has been around the block.

Being that Engram is the clear-cut top receiving option in the TE room, there is reason to believe that the Broncos free agency addition could have the best year of his career by a longshot. His best year came in 2023 with the Jaguars where he caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns.

Keep an eye out for Evan Engram in 2025.

Jonathon Cooper, EDGE

Jonathon Cooper is a former seventh-round pick and has now emerged as one of the better pass rushers in the NFL for the Broncos. It's actually quite an insane story, as Cooper also inked a long-term extension with the Broncos. While much of the attention on the team's defense is directed toward Zach Allen, Nik Bonitto, and their free agency additions, Cooper has flown under the radar.

Coop racked up 10.5 sacks, 58 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits in the 2024 NFL Season. Being that he has improved in each of the last three seasons, the 2025 campaign could bring even more production.

Marvin Mims Jr, WR

Marvin Mims Jr really came along as a wide receiver down the stretch in the 2024 NFL Season, and he's got the profile to be a top-20 player at his position. Through his first two years in the NFL, though, he has primarily made a name for himself as an elite return specialist and a deep-ball extraordinaire.

Well, if Mims can hone in on some of the finer details of being a WR in the NFL, he could truly erupt in 2025. He's also only set to enter his age-23 season, as he was 21 years old as a rookie, so youth is absolutely still on his side.

Talanoa Hufanga, SAF

Talanoa Hufanga is not that far removed from an All-Pro season, which came back in 2022. Well, given that the Broncos have been able to avoid major injuries and keep players on the field, Hufanga could finally put together another full season.

He's also joining an elite defense and playing next to Brandon Jones, a perfect complement at the position. We could witness the safety duo of Jones and Hufanga emerge as the best in the NFL, as each player allows the other to do what they do best.

Talanoa Hufanga could have the best year of his career and re-establish himself as a top safety in the league.