4 Broncos starters who could be in their final year with the team in 2026

The Denver Broncos are trying to make a run at a Super Bowl in 2026, and this become more obvious than ever after the major Jaylen Waddle trade, which did include Denver's first-round pick this year heading to Miami.

The Broncos now have all the pieces to break out on this side of the ball, perhaps leading to some major performances from key players. All in all, Denver's roster isn't missing much at all and could, at present time, be the best in the league.

However, year over year, rosters changes and players come and go. For these four Broncos starters, they could be looking at their final year with the team in 2026.

Current Denver Broncos starters who could be in their final year with the team

Brandon Jones, SAF

Brandon Jones is in the final year of a three-year deal he signed with the Broncos back in 2024. Frankly, not only is Jones an excellent player, but he might be one of the most underrated players on the roster right now.

Jones missed some time near the end of the season but still finished with one interception, seven passes defended, and 78 total tackles in 14 games. Jones played in 16 games for the Broncos in 2024.

With Talanoa Hufanga now in the secondary, the Broncos might feel more comfortable bringing in a younger safety to pair up with Hufanga following 2026. The one thing that I believe could benefit Jones is that he can truly do everything at the position and is really the glue that keeps the secondary together.

But Denver could simply draft a safety at some point in the 2026 NFL Draft and choose to lean on that development as a Jones replacement for 2027 and beyond.

Courtland Sutton, WR

Financially, the Broncos could use some more cap space in 2027, and the team can also move on from Courtland Sutton, their No. 1 wide receiver for years before the Jaylen Waddle trade. Not only is Waddle a better player, but he's a bit younger, as Sutton is set to turn 31 years old during the 2026 campaign.

Furthermore, the Broncos, at this point next year, could be ready for someone like Pat Bryant to step into Sutton's role in the offense. Both Sutton and Waddle's cap hits balloon in 2027, but the team would obviously prefer to keep Waddle over Sutton. Denver didn't trade for the former Miami Dolphins' receiver to move on from him after the season.

The Broncos may have laid the groundwork for a Sutton departure with Waddle in the picture.

J.K. Dobbins, RB

The Broncos bringing J.K. Dobbins back was a great move. They signed him to a two-year deal that can be worth up to $20 million, but it's really just a one-year deal worth $8 million if the Broncos want it to be. Because of Dobbins' unfortunate injury history, Denver could not commit to him again for more than a season, which is a good idea.

If it's another year where the running back misses time with injuries, the Broncos would surely have no choice but to move on. There is also a legitimate chance that Denver adds to the running back room in the 2026 NFL Draft.

For example, if the team were to come away with Jadarian Price, the Broncos would put a ton of pressure on Dobbins to stay on the field, as a Price/RJ Harvey backfield in 2027 could end up being viable solution.

Ben Powers, LG

Ben Powers was someone who the Broncos could have moved on from this offseason to save some cap space, but they ultimately decided to keep him for the final year of his deal. Powers turns 30 years old during the season and is in the final year of a four-year extension he signed back in 2023.

He's a good-not-great player that is probably getting slightly overpaid at this point. Furthermore, the Broncos re-signed Alex Palczewski through the 2027 season, so he's under contract longer than Powers in Denver and did fill in nicely for the former Baltimore Ravens guard during 2025.

Powers is going to be a free agent in 2027 and might not be a priority for the Broncos to bring back.