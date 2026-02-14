3 underrated offseason moves the Broncos could shrewdly make in 2026

The Denver Broncos have a few notable offseason needs, but this team should also be in the business of making some under-the-radar moves to really separate themselves across the NFL as a juggernaut once again.

The Broncos are a Super Bowl contender and have built what could be one of the best rosters in the league. The team is also free from Russell Wilson's dead cap and could go on a spending frenzy in a month if the front office wanted to.

Besides addressing some obvious offseason needs like wide receiver, linebacker, and tight end, could Denver make some underrated, shrewd moves in what could be a legendary offseason?

These three offseason moves could be great ones for the Denver Broncos

Extend safety Brandon Jones

Brandon Jones has one more year left on his deal, but a one or two-year extension would obviously fix that. Jones has quickly turned into one of the more underrated players on the roster, as he's one of the few safeties in the NFL that can do a bit of everything. In his two years with the Broncos, Jones has racked up four interceptions, 17 passes defended, and 193 total tackles.

And according to PFF's data, Jones allowed a passer rating of just 75.3 when in coverage in 2025. The do-it-all defensive back is a huge piece of what the Broncos do in the secondary, and it's clear that his fit with Vance Joseph's unit is seamless. A short extension to keep him in Denver beyond 2026 would be a smart move.

With how much of a household name Talanoa Hufanga is, Jones will continue to fly under the radar.

Extend wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr

Now that Marvin Mims Jr is done with his third year in the NFL, he's eligible for a contract extension. The Broncos have not necessarily used Mims enough on offense, as his production as a receiver just isn't what it should be. However, not only is Mims sure-handed, but he's an explosive play waiting to happen and is one of the best return specialists in the NFL.

Denver should offer Mims a modest extension to reward him for his excellent start thus far but to also lock up him for the long-term, as there has to be a time here in the near future where the offensive coaching staff will finally give Mims more run on offense.

I would hate to frame this has 'the Broncos could get Mims for a great price,' but being able to lock him up on a long-term deal to keep him in Denver would be a wise move. His ability is obvious, and he might have the most raw talent of any playmaker on offense.

Trade for Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks

Remember Jonathon Brooks? The Carolina Panthers running back has played just three games across the first two seasons of his NFL career due to tearing his ACL in the same knee two times. However, Brooks does still profile as a starting-caliber running back in the NFL and is only set to turn 23 years old this summer.

It's obviously not clear at the moment if the Panthers would entertain trading Brooks, but the Broncos could make an offer. His NFL Draft profile from Lance Zierlein is also very encouraging:



"The comparison of Brooks to former Longhorn Jamaal Charles might feel lazy to some, but he has similar size and traits as a runner. Brooks' limited collegiate carries could be seen as a balancing agent against the fact he's coming off an ACL tear. He's agile and smooth working from cut to cut and is likely to improve his feel for reading blocks and setting up defenders as he gains experience. Brooks has the wiggle and know-how to create yardage in tight quarters or in space but is efficient finishing runs when it's time. He has good burst but can be a little hesitant to punch the gas between the tackles until he sees clear points of entry, and he isn't a physical run finisher. Brooks is a runner on an upward trajectory. He's a good pass catcher with three-down potential who should fit nicely as an early starter for zone-heavy teams."

This is a starting running back, but he's just not been able to get on the field much. With the Broncos becoming one of the healthiest teams in the NFL since Sean Payton took over, taking a chance on a guy like Brooks would make a lot of sense and would be a low-risk, high-reward move.