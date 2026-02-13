Broncos must face the harsh truth with Courtland Sutton in the offseason

The Denver Broncos will soon embark on one of the franchise's most important offseasons in team history. After falling just short of a Super Bowl 60 berth, the opportunity to get to Super Bowl 61 is clear, but it's going to take the right upgrades.

It's clear that the Broncos tried to solve issues on the offensive side of the ball last offseason, as they made additions at wide receiver, running back, and tight end. However, the receiver room was a below-average unit in 2025, the run game didn't progress forward, and the addition of Evan Engram at tight end didn't produce the kind of production that many had hoped.

Perhaps most notably, though, the receiver room came under fire a good bit, as the Broncos had some of the most dropped passes in the NFL, and receivers like Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin struggled at times to catch the ball. As the team progresses into free agency next month, they'll have to face a harsh truth with Sutton in particular.

The Denver Broncos cannot continue relying on Courtland Sutton as the WR1

The Broncos have had Sutton as the team's top option in the passing attack for multiple years now, and over the past two seasons, he's hauled in 155 receptions for 2,098 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's caught just under 60 percent of his targets during this stretch, and it's clear that this is his 'ceiling' at this point in his NFL career.

While Sutton is good for a circus catch here and there and some key third down conversions, there isn't much else to tap into with this player. While he has been the Broncos top option in the passing game, he's not a legitimate WR1 like many other NFL teams have.

Pro Football Reference actually credits Sutton with a whopping 17 drops over the past two seasons, and PFR also gives him a passer rating of 90.5 when targeted since the start of 2024. The main issue here with Sutton is that he's being fed the ball at a rate that you'd feed a WR1, but his inability in that role has caused some of these untimely drops and has put a ceiling on the passing game as a whole.

Many have correctly said that Sutton is best as a no. 2 option in the passing game. He's set to turn 31 years old during 2026 and might not have more than another couple of years of this level of play, and the Broncos must confront this harsh truth in the offseason with a notable trade for a legitimate WR1 player.

This would allow Sutton to thrive in a secondary option, as he'd then be matched up against no. 2 or no. 3 cornerbacks. Obviously, this should heighten his efficiency within the offense and result in less drops and more high-leverage situations where he can thrive.

Sutton has been a long-term Bronco and is clearly a fan favorite. While he is obviously a top-tier teammate and the exact player any team wants in their lockerroom, there are also some uncomfortable truths about him that the Broncos have to directly address this offseason.

Adding an AJ Brown or a Jaylen Waddle to the offense would give the entire wide receiver room a much better chance to thrive, and it would specifically allow the veteran Sutton to settle into a more appropriate role.