Broncos predicted to pull off an unthinkable trade in 2026 offseason

The Denver Broncos are entering one of the most important offseasons in the history of the team, as the franchise is absolutely in a Super Bowl window, but the roster still needs a few key additions. If it wasn't for a Bo Nix broken ankle as well, we could be talking about Denver having won its fourth Super Bowl.

However, there's always the 2026 season to make that happen, but the Broncos will not get there without some offensive reinforcements, and that side of the ball clearly needs multiple key additions. There is a lot of 'good' on offense with the playmaking unit, but there isn't any 'great' and no true difference-makers who are consistently producing.

Well, that could change if this predicted Broncos offseason trade from CBS Sports ends up coming true.

Denver Broncos predicted to trade for Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens

Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports has already predicted that the Broncos will swing a trade for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens, who will likely have the franchise tag placed on him. Here is some of what Dajani had to say about this trade.



"Jerry Jones and Co. didn't learn from the Micah Parsons saga, as we predict another dramatic standoff is in store for Dallas this offseason. Pickens will be hit with the franchise tag, as fans lament the reported lack of communication between the two camps. Pickens requests a trade as the public spectacle intensifies. That's when the Broncos swoop in and give the Cowboys a second-round pick for the wideout, then sign Pickens to a multi-year extension that pays him an average of $31 million per year. Bo Nix needs upgraded weaponry if the Broncos want to reach that next level. Pickens is that big-play weapon Broncos fans have been praying for."

This is spot-on. The Broncos simply do not have a consistent big-play weapon like Pickens is, and not only that, but Pickens is also only set to enter his age-25 season in 2025. A second-round pick for Pickens would also be good business for Denver. The Broncos second-rounder in the 2026 NFL Draft is the 62nd overall selection. If the Broncos would only need to part with that pick, the team would still have the 30th overall selection in the first round.

Pickens is a hyper-athletic wide receiver with elite body control and the ability to create separation down the field and near the line of scrimmage. He can truly do it all at the position and is a legitimate WR1 in this league. In 2025 for the Cowboys, Pickens hauled in 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors.

Through four years in the NFL, Pickens has 267 receptions for 4,270 yards, averaging 1,117 yards over a 17-game season thus far. There aren't many more explosive wide receivers in the NFL than Pickens, and acquiring him in a trade would allow players like Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin to match up with cornerbacks further down the depth chart, which should only help their production and allow the passing offense to thrive.

Acquiring a big-time weapon like this isn't just about the player himself, but it's also about the ripple effects it can have on the rest of the offense. Trading for Pickens gives the Broncos a lethal weapon on offense, which then forces defenses to pin their ears back a bit and respect the passing attack.

This, in theory, would then open things up more in the run game, and it would soon result in a complete, efficient offensive operation.