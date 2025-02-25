The Denver Broncos should be in the market for logical upgrades at most positions this offseason. Could they pursue a few under the radar trades? You just never know. We have seen the Broncos make some trades in recent history. They traded for players like Zach Wilson and John Franklin-Myers, but traded away Jerry Jeudy.

I have no reason to believe the Broncos won't again be in the trade market this offseason for the right price. They also have clear-cut needs that must be filled, so they could opt for some immediate production via a player trade.

Let's dive into three under the radar trades the Broncos should try to make happen in 2025.

3 under the radar trades the Broncos should try to make happen in 2025

Trade for Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry has been in the NFL since 2016. Across a 17-game season, Henry has averaged 56 receptions, 647 yards, and six touchdowns during his career. He's been a productive tight end for nearly a decade and someone who the New England Patriots may be willing to part with for the right price. The team does need more playmakers, and Hunter Henry is a very god one, but with Mike Vrabel now in the building, there should be some current Patriots players who ultimately do not survive with the new regime.

New England also does need to get younger to build around Drake Maye, so if this is a situation where they will pick up the phone, the Broncos need to be all over it.

Trade for Saints DT Nathan Shepherd

Nathan Shepherd has been with the New Orleans Saints since 2023 and has also played for the New York Jets. In 2024 for the Saints, Shepherd had 1.5 sacks, 37 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and six QB hits. He's also missed just one game since the start of the 2021 NFL Season and would be a really valuable rotational piece along the defensive line.

The Saints have to shed some contracts to kickstart a rebuild and to get under the cap. The 31-year-old Shepherd could make sense for Denver.

Trade for Browns TE David Njoku

Over the last three seasons for the Cleveland Browns, David Njoku has caught 203 receptions for 2,015 yards and 15 touchdowns. That puts his 17-game average at 84 receptions, 835 yards, and six touchdowns. There truly isn't any reason why the Denver Broncos should not make this move if the price is right and if the Browns will pick up the phone.

Amidst all the mock drafts that have Colston Loveland heading to Denver, and all the talk that the team is going to sign free agent tight end Juwan Johnson, could the team pursue something different and grab David Njoku?