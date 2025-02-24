Broncos' cap space is in a great spot approaching 2025 NFL Offseason

The Denver Broncos will have plenty of money to spend in the 2025 NFL Offseason. Let's take a look at their cap space approaching free agency. The NFL salary cap is projected to fall somewhere between $277.5 to $281.5 million for the offseason. Over The Cap has updated the cap space across the NFL and has placed the cap right in the middle at $279.5 million.

What kind of cap space do the Denver Broncos have after this recent news? Right now, according to OTC, they have about $41.7 million in available cap space at the moment, and this does include the remaining dead cap from Russell Wilson's contract.

So yeah, that does kind of put to bed the myth that Denver doesn't have any money to spend in free agency. However, the team can make some easy-peasy moves to free up more space if they wanted to. Below is a series of moves they could make and how much money it would save them on their salary cap figure for 2025:



Extend Zach Allen - $9,256,000

Extend Courtland Sutton - $9,796,000

Extend John Franklin-Myers - $4,988,000

Cut Alex Singleton - $5,580,000

Cut PJ Locke III - $4,190,000

TOTAL - $33,810,000

So, there you have it. The Denver Broncos would then have around $75 million in cap space to work with in the offseason. That is a good, hefty number for this team, and these moves were just ones that I put out there - the team's actual moves may look a bit different. We could see more extensions in there for players like Nik Bonitto, Wil Lutz, and Malcolm Roach for example.

There could also be a surprise cut candidate, and there is always the possibility that the team restructures someone's deal. The Broncos do have to make sure they aren't getting too crazy with the restructures, for example, or else they may end up like the New Orleans Saints.

But overall, the team is in good salary cap health. They aren't flush with cap space like the Las Vegas Raiders, but you also have to think that when a team has a ton of cap space, that could mean they don't have very many good players. The Broncos should want to pay top-dollar to retain their best talent, if that makes sense.

With the NFL salary cap set to be around $280 million for the 2025 season, we do have a much better idea of where the Broncos financials stand.