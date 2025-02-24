Pre-Combine Broncos Mock Draft Roundup: Leader for Joker role out in front

Free agency is less than a month away, and the Denver Broncos are poised to enhance their roster following an impressive 10-7 season with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. The NFL Scouting Combine will take place this week where draft prospects will work out in front of all 32 teams. This event will allow teams to closely evaluate players before the Draft.

With the Combine getting closer, big-name analysts have started to publish their first mock drafts as there is more clarity on what each team's needs are. Let's look at who these analysts have the Broncos taking with their first-round pick. Denver will have the 20th overall selection in round one.

A common denominator presents itself during this roundup: 'joker'. Denver needs weapons for young Bo Nix.

Pre-Combine Broncos mock Draft roundup - NFL.com edition:

In the previous roundup, specifically before the Super Bowl, Daniel Jeremiah was the only one who had published a mock draft. As of today, seven analysts have published mock drafts.

Daniel Jeremiah: Colston Loveland, TE Michigan

""The Broncos fill a huge need by selecting a tight end with great length, quickness and big-play ability. Sean Payton gets his “joker” on offense."" Daniel Jeremiah, Mock 2.0

Jeremiah, aka 'DJ' had the Broncos going defense with their first-round pick in his initial mock draft. Now that the Combine is getting closer, he projects a different outcome for Denver. Specifically, he has a tight end, something the Broncos have been looking for years. The interesting part about it is that he has superstar running back Ashton Jeanty going to Pittsburgh in the pick after the Broncos.

Gennaro Filice: Colston Loveland, TE Michigan (trade with Miami - 13th pick)

""No stranger to trading up in Round 1, Sean Payton vaults up the board for a tight end, though maybe not the one you anticipated. The Broncos coach has been telling anyone who will listen that his offense needs a “joker,” but what kind of joker does he desire? Tyler Warren, who has become the general mockosphere’s TE1, is a traditional “Y,” combining bruising playmaking ability with stout blocking. Loveland, on the other hand, is more of the modern passing-game weapon at the position, running receiver routes in a tight end body."" Gennaro Filice

As Jeremiah, Flice has the Broncos selecting Colston Loveland, the superstar tight end from Michigan. The interesting part about this mock is that Filice has Denver trading up seven spots to se

Dan Parr: Tyler Warren, TE Penn State (trade with Atlanta - 15th pick)

""Sensing he could miss out on the top TEs in the class if he sits back and waits, Sean Payton sends the Falcons his first-, third- and fourth-round picks to move up five spots for Warren."" Dan Parr

As Filice, Parr also has the Broncos trading up for a tight end. This time, with the Atlanta Falcons to get Penn State's Tyler Warren. For many Warren is TE1 and the Combine could give answers.

Chad Reuter: Colston Loveland, TE Michigan (trade with Arizona - 16th pick)

""Loveland's reliable hands, body control, foot quickness and willingness to block should endear him to head coach Sean Payton."" Chad Reuter

Another mock with Loveland to Denver, the third trade so far. Multiple teams could get a tight end and a trade-up to secure one could make sense. Reuter's mock has three rounds. His other selection: LB Carson Schwesinger. Traded the third-round pick to move up in round one.

Cynthia Frelund: Colston Loveland, TE Michigan

""Give Sean Payton this mismatch weapon and see what happens. Bo Nix, rightfully, would lose his mind if Denver were to make this pick."" Cynthia Frelund

As Jeremiah, Frelund has Denver selecting Loveland without moving up. Can the Broncos finally get the 'joker' Sean Payton has been wanting?

Lance Zierlein: Colston Loveland, TE Michigan

""Building around Bo Nix should be the priority in Denver. Adding an athletic pass catcher with good size like Loveland could be high on the Broncos’ list of priorities."" Lance Zierlein

As we all know, the Broncos have not had an above-average tight end since probably Julius Thomas in the Peyton Manning era, and heading into Bo Nix's year two, it should be a top priority.

Eric Edholm: Colston Loveland, TE Michigan

""It would spice up the AFC West a bit if Sean Payton were to snipe Jim Harbaugh's former tight end at Michigan. Denver needs weapons, and Loveland could be a special one for Bo Nix."" Eric Edholm

Loveland would instantly be a top target for Bo Nix, whose game could be improved with one of these players from a loaded tight end class.

Bucky Brooks: Malaki Starks, Safety Georgia

""Giving Vance Joseph another high-IQ defender would help the Broncos' defense sustain its impressive level of play. Starks' instincts, awareness and toughness make him an ideal fit in a "see ball, get ball" scheme."" Bucky Brooks

Of the eight mock drafts, Brooks is the only one not predicting a tight end to go to Denver in round one. Instead, he has Malaki Starks, a safety from Georgia. Along with inside linebacker, safety is a top defensive priority for the Broncos as they head into free agency and the draft. Brandon Jones was a significant signing in 2024, but losing Justin Simmons was a setback, as PJ Locke struggled in the full-time starter role.

In my opinion, the Broncos could get a safety during the Draft, but not in round one, as this year's free agent class features good options for Denver.