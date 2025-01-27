2025 NFL mock draft roundup: Broncos add playmakers or defense?

After another NFL Championship weekend, we are all going to be forced to watch the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles face off at the Caesars Superdome for the Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LIX on February 9. For teams like the Denver Broncos, it is already time to start thinking about free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the offseason getting closer, multiple big-name NFL analysts have already started to release their initial mock drafts. Let's look at who they have the Broncos selecting with the 20th overall pick.

Denver's top needs heading into free agency and the NFL Draft are the following (in no particular order): RB, TE, ILB, DL, S, WR, and possibly C.

Championship Weekend Broncos Mock Draft roundup

NFL.com:

As of today, only one analyst from NFL.com has published his/her initial mock draft. Specifically Daniel Jeremiah, one of the most recognized draft analysts. He has the Denver Broncos going defense in round one.

Daniel Jeremiah: Nick Emmanwori - Safety, South Carolina

Jeremiah does not explain why that pick over Luther Burden, Colston Loveland, or Emeka Egbuka, which would be better (at least on paper), but did praise Emmanwori.

""Emmanwori gave me some Derwin James vibes when I studied him. I love his instincts and production."" Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

The Denver Broncos do have a safety need heading into the offseason, especially after how PJ Locke performed in his first season as a starter. I do see Denver possibly selecting a safety in the upcoming Draft, but not with their first-round pick, especially with how loaded this class is at multiple offensive positions including tight end and running back, which are bigger needs.

Additionally, the NFL free agency will feature some interesting names at the safety position, which could make more sense for the Broncos compared to a rookie, including Jevon Holland, Talanoa Hufanga, Julian Blackmon, and Camryn Bynum.

ESPN:

The two ESPN mock drafts have the Broncos landing an offensive playmaker. It is too early to tell, but Denver will likely add an offensive player in round one of the Draft as these two mocks predict.

Mel Kiper Jr: Ashton Jeanty - Running back, Boise State

The Broncos run game was awful during the 2024-25 season. Javonte Williams has not been the same since his knee injury and Denver needs an upgrade at the position, whether it is via free agency or the Draft. The Heisman trophy finalist Ashton Jeanty would be more than ideal, but it doesn't feel likely that he will be available by the time the Broncos make their first pick unless they trade up. If somehow he is there at 20, there is no way Denver passes on him.

Jordan Reid: Luther Burden III - Wide receiver, Missouri

Courtland Sutton was Bo Nix's primary receiver, marking his first season with over 1,000 receiving yards since 2019. Marvin Mims and Devaughn Vele showed flashes of talent throughout the season, but neither surpassed 550 yards. There is a significant gap between the top receiver and the rest of the group. Opposing teams have elite cornerbacks, and you can’t rely on Sutton in every game.

Denver has been mentioned as a possible destination for Garrett Wilson, who could request a trade out of New York. If not, names like Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin are available in free agency. Still, giving Nix as many weapons as possible would be the ideal offseason outcome for the Broncos, and the Draft features talented players such as Burden.

Fox Sports:

Jayson McIntyre: Malaki Starks - Safety - Georgia

""The Broncos were ahead of schedule, making the playoffs with a rookie quarterback. And the defense was pretty strong much of the season. When you go 0-3 against Herbert and Mahomes, my thought is to bolster the defense."" Jayson McIntryre

Like Daniel Jeremiah, McIntyre has Denver selecting a safety in round one of the 2025 Draft. It is not the same player, but it is the same position. As mentioned before, the Broncos need a safety, but I do not think that with the variety of options at the position in free agency, Denver would have to use their first-round selection in one. I am not saying that these safeties are bad, I am just saying that there are bigger needs that could be addressed first in the draft.

Rob Rang: Tyler Warren - Tight end, Penn State

""There were plenty of critics when the Broncos selected Bo Nix in the first round a year ago, but now the top priority is surrounding the prized rookie with playmakers. The 6-foot-5, 260-pound Warren possesses the soft hands and body control that might remind Sean Payton of one of his best players back in New Orleans, former All-Pro Jimmy Graham."" Rob Rang

Tight end is Denver's number one offseason priority. Free agency has names like Juwan Johnson, who has a connection with Sean Payton, and Mike Gesicki, but in my opinion, this position must be addressed in the Draft, while I would not rule out a signing in March. The 2025 class offers a deep group of talented tight ends, and the Broncos must capitalize on this opportunity. I believe Warren is the ideal first-round selection for Denver, regardless of what happens in free agency. He is a talented guy and if he is the pick, he should quickly become a key target for Bo Nix.

The 33rd Team:

Kyle Crabbs: Emeka Egbuka - Wide receiver, Ohio State

""Denver's magical 2024 season came to a close in Buffalo in the Wild Card Round — a game that revealed the missing pieces of what the Broncos' rebuild has provided thus far. The Bills defense had little issue containing Denver's weapons and Sean Payton will need more playmakers in order to take the next step. Enter Egbuka, who is a well-built route runner who has been consistently productive amid several quarterbacks and running mates in the WR room at Ohio State. He's a shifty separator who would pair well with the size of Courtland Sutton."" Kyle Crabbs

As mentioned before, in the Burden mock selection by Jordan Reid, the Denver Broncos' urgency to add weapons for Bo Nix must be addressed during the offseason. Egbuka is a top-tier receiver in this year's class who can instantly upgrade the room in Denver. He is very productive and can line up outside or in the slot, producing mismatches over the defender.