3 underrated players the Broncos should sign in 2025 NFL Free Agency

The conclusion of the 2024-25 NFL season is getting closer, as four teams will be looking to get two tickets to the Super Bowl on Sunday. With the season coming to an end, it means that free agency is getting closer. Scheduled to begin on March 12, this period presents a big opportunity for teams to fill holes in their roster by acquiring different free agents. The Denver Broncos will be an attractive destination for some of these players as the team is on the rise going into next season.

The free agency period and draft will be perfect opportunities for Denver to fill roster holes. The top priorities for the team should be running back, tight end, inside linebacker, and safety. It would not be surprising if they added a defensive lineman, wide receiver, and possibly a center. The 2025 free agency will feature multiple players who have had significant roles and are looking for new opportunities. Among those players, there are always under-the-radar guys for NFL teams, and young units like the Broncos could take advantage by signing some of them.

The top names include Tee Higgins, Chris Godwin, Ronnie Stanley, Jevon Holland, Khalil Mack, and Stefon Diggs. Every year, some underrated guys could perfectly help their new teams.

3 underrated free agents the Broncos should sign in 2025

Nick Chubb - Running Back

The Denver Broncos arguably had one of the worst running back rooms in 2024. For your quarterback to be close to rushing leader stat-wise, the team should be worried. Javonte Williams, set to become a free agent, was simply bad. He has not been good since the knee injury and cannot be your lead back. Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, and Tyler Badie have made important contributions and can be the third-down backs or backs for specific situations, but not the number one.

It is unknown if Denver will want a running back in free agency, get a top-tier guy in the Draft like Ashton Jeanty, or both, but veteran Nick Chubb could be an interesting short-term solution to help Bo Nix in the run game. Chubb is a powerful running back that is hard to tackle. He has been a Pro Bowler in the past, and with the Broncos' conditioning coaches, his injury could not be a factor. Additionally, his veteran presence could be perfect for a young locker room like Denver's, and would easily be the number one guy.

Jamien Sherwood - Inside Linebacker

The Broncos lost starter Josey Jewell during the 2024 free agency, and the other starter, Alex Singleton suffered a torn ACL in Week 3. Denver signed Cody Barton as a short-term replacement for Jewell, but no one would have expected that Singleton would be out for the season. Justin Strnad started alongside Singleton but overall it was not great. Singleton is coming back from injury and could be a cap casualty cut, so Denver would need at least one proven veteran in the inside linebacker room, as the unit struggled in 2024.

Dre Greenlaw from San Francisco is a top name to watch for the position, but for me, Jamien Sherwood would be an interesting addition to this unit. Because he played alongside CJ Mosley, his name is not that well known, but he has been a very underrated player for the Jets' defense. During the 2024 season, he had career-highs in every defensive category, which could lead to a big contract. Denver is a perfect fit for the 25-year-old linebacker.

Camryn Bynum - Safety

Denver released veteran and team captain Justin Simmons ahead of last year's free agency, replacing him with young Brandon Jones, who not many thought would be a good add for the secondary but ended up being better than expected. PJ Locke, who started next to Brandon Jones, has been a backup safety for his entire career and primarily contributed on special teams. Got the starting job in 2024, but his performance was not that great, so improvements to the room could come once free agency opens.

The top guys available at the position are Jevon Holland and Talanoa Hufanga, it would be good for Denver to sign one of the two. If not a very underrated option could be on the table for the Broncos. The guy I am talking about is Camryn Bynum from the Vikings. He has more starting experience compared to Locke and is great in coverage. The former Cal Bear has been a key piece for Minnesota's defensive success in the previous two/three seasons.

Honorable mentions: ILB Ernest Jones IV and IDL Osa Odighizuwa