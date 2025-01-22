The Denver Broncos have to be aggressive at a few positions in free agency. These three players need to be shown a huge bag. It would not shock me to see the Broncos try to repair parts of their defense in free agency. Guys like Alex Singleton, Cody Barton, Zach Allen, John Franklin-Myers, and Brandon Jones have all been free agency or trade moves by Denver in recent years.

Denver seems to take a more developmental approach to their offense, as they have definitely tried to build their defense more through free agency. They could keep this trend up in 2025. A few defensive free agents should come to mind for the Broncos to throw a ton of money at.

We listed three of them here.

3 defensive free agents the Broncos must throw a ton of money at in 2025

Zack Baun, ILB

Arguably the best inside linebacker in the NFL this year, Zack Baun had 151 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, four passes defended, five forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 11 tackles for loss, and five QB hits.

He also allowed a great 80.5 passer rating in coverage this year. There may not be a more complete ILB on the market this coming offseason than Baun, and he was a draft pick by the New Orleans Saints back in 2020, so this was a Sean Payton selection. Baun didn't breakout until this year with the Eagles, but now that he has settled into a clear role in the NFL, Denver should feel comfortable giving up top-dollar at the ILB market.

Camryn Bynum, S

Camryn Bynum has started every single game for the Minnesota Vikings in the regular season since 2022. In 2024, Bynum had three interceptions, 10 passes defended, 96 total tackles, and two tackles for loss. He allowed a 77.6 passer rating while in coverage this year as well.

Given that the Denver Broncos have a below-average safety starting for them in PJ Locke III, it would make some sense for Denver to again revisit the free agency market for some more production at the position.

They were able to find Brandon Jones in free agency, and he turned into one of the best safeties in the NFL in 2024 with the Broncos. Perhaps Camryn Bynum can be the next?

Osa Odighizuwa, DT

Another player who has not missed a start since the beginning of the 2022 NFL Season, Osa Odighizuwa is a free agent in 2025. He has spent the first four years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, racking up 13.5 sacks, 172 total tackles, five tackles for loss, and 58 QB hits.

He had a career-high 23 QB hits in 2024 and could command a pretty penny in free agency. The Denver Broncos could afford to add a high-profile defensive tackle in free agency, and while they could bring back DJ Jones, Osa Odighizuwa would be a perfect addition to give the team a top pass rush threat from the interior.