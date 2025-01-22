Denver Broncos all-time great as a shot at yet another Super Bowl ring

The Denver Broncos are eliminated from the postseason, but they could see one of their all-time greats compete for his third Super Bowl ring. Von Miller was traded from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams back in the 2021 NFL Season, and he was able to latch on with the superteam and win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Since then, Miller has been on the Buffalo Bills in more of a rotational role, and for the first time since the 2021 NFC Championship Game, Von Miller is back in a conference championship game. The Buffalo Bills took down the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round, which leaves them having to beat the Kansas City Chiefs for a trip to the Super Bowl.

Broncos' great Von Miller is still at it

I think it could speak for many Broncos' fans when I say that most of Broncos Country is probably pulling for Von Miller and the Buffalo Bills over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. That seems like a safe bet to me. The one thing that could play in the Buffalo Bills' favor is the Chiefs not having great play from their tackles.

Buffalo's outside pass rushers could feast and force Patrick Mahomes up in the pocket, which could then help the interior rushers get home. We have seen Mahomes get sacked the most in his NFL career. He's been beat up behind this poor offensive line, which is missing stability at both tackle positions.

And the Denver Broncos did play quite well against the Kansas City Chiefs back in Week 10, so you have to also wonder if the Bills would be looking at some film of that game. A few weeks back, the Bills and Chiefs played each other in Buffalo, and the Bills came out victorious.

Truly, from top to bottom, the Bills are the better team, but as we have seen, the Chiefs are simply a different animal in the postseason. The Chiefs have won two Super Bowls in a row and have not lost a playoff game in years.

And Buffalo has not made a Super Bowl yet in the Josh Allen era. They fell to the Kansas City Chiefs back in the 2020 AFC Championship Game. We'll see if Broncos' all-time great Von Miller can have a substantive impact on this game, which very well could be one of the final games of his Hall of Fame career.