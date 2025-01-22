Important offseason dates every Denver Broncos fan must know in 2025

The Denver Broncos' biggest offseason problem from the last few seasons has been solved by selecting Bo Nix with the 12th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The solution was finally found, and young Nix has shown that he can be the franchise quarterback for this team. With that being said, the 2025 offseason should be a fun one. Denver made the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season, and the priority now is to build around the former Oregon Duck while also filling defensive position needs.

Denver has money to spend in free agency and will have all their draft picks for the first time since the 2021 season. Extensions for players like Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto, plus cap casualty cuts, will free up more money. Buckle up, Broncos Country; the upcoming free agency and draft period will be fun!

Every year, there are important dates during the offseason, and in a year where everything is trending upwards, every Broncos fan must note these to keep track of everything that happens ahead of the season.

7 key offseason dates for Broncos fans to consider

East-West Shrine Bowl: January 30

The East-West Shrine Bowl is an underrated opportunity for NFL Draft prospects to showcase their skills and interview with teams. The top-tier prospects are usually invited to the Reese's Senior Bowl, but the Shrine Bowl always includes intriguing prospects that teams should consider in their Draft process. This year's roster includes Shedur Sanders. The Broncos do not need a quarterback, but it is just for you to know that important prospects participate in this event.

Pro Bowl Games: January 30 - February 2

The Pro Bowl Games have lost viewership in the past couple of years, but it is an interesting event that features star players from most NFL teams. When players from your favorite team participate, it is always fun to watch. The 2024-25 edition includes three Denver Broncos players: Patrick Surtain, Marvin Mims, and Nik Bonitto. All three are starters in the flag football game. Additionally, Quinn Meinerz, Zach Allen, Michael Burton, Mitch Fraboni, Wil Lutz, Garett Bolles, Brandon Jones, and Bo Nix were named as Pro Bowl alternates, which means that they could be called up if starters decide not to attend the event.

Reese's Senior Bowl: February 1

Like the East-West Shrine Bowl, the Reese's Senior Bowl is another all-star game-type of event for draft prospects. The difference is that guys with bigger names (on paper) are invited, so every team sends more scouts to evaluate specific prospects that could be in their interest heading into the Draft.

NFL Scouting Combine: February 27 - March 2

The Combine is an iconic event around the NFL that happens every year. The event is at Lucas Oil Stadium, and Draft prospects do different workouts in front of coaches and scouts. Additionally, teams can interview players to get more insight into them heading into the Draft. Usually, the draft stock for the participating prospects goes up or down depending on how they do during this event.

Franchise Tag deadline: March 4

All 32 teams have until March 4 to use the franchise tag on one player of their choice. It is not an obligation for teams to use it, but usually, they do with big-name free agents; they have to lock them for at least one more season while getting extra time to negotiate long-term deals. Denver will likely not use the tag this year, but it is important to monitor which players other teams around the league tag.

Free Agency start: March 12

The 2025 free agency will be important for the Denver Broncos. In 2024 they added important pieces including Brandon Jones and Malcolm Roach, but in 2025, Russell Wilson's dead money will not affect much, which means the Broncos can and will likely be more aggressive. They will spend big money to add top-tier free agents. Additionally, multiple intriguing veteran players could be on the trade block.

2025 NFL Draft: April 24 - 26

The Broncos found their franchise quarterback in the 2024 draft. General Manager George Paton has found important players in the past couple of drafts, who have become top-tier at their respective positions. Guys that have contributed to Denver's success in the past couple of seasons, specifically in 2024. The 2025 NFL Draft is loaded with multiple positions of need for the Broncos, including running back and tight end, which will make this event even more interesting for the fanbase.