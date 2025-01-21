Broncos could be the next NFL team with a dynamic rookie tight end

A dynamic tight end might be the quarterback's best friend in today's NFL. A guy who produces mismatches for opposing defenses while having big catches is someone you want in your offense, especially when having a young quarterback.

The Denver Broncos have not had productive tight ends in the past couple of seasons. Noah Fant in 2021 was the last to record at least 500 receiving yards since Julius Thomas in 2013. During the 2024-25 season, the tight end room was solid in blocking and made important contributions in receiving. Still, no one was as dynamic as the top-tier tight ends in the rest of the league.

Specifically, Lucas Krull led the room in receptions (19), Adam Trautman in yards (188), and Nate Adkins in touchdowns (3). Denver signed Donald Parham Jr. to the practice squad after roster cuts but did not see action, and the former third-round pick Greg Dulcich, who also did not see much action, was cut mid-season. 328 combined yards is unacceptable.

Broncos can add dynamic receiving option at TE in 2025 NFL Draft

A tight end must be at the top of Denver's offseason priorities, especially for a receiving role. The blocking tight end job is covered. It does not matter how they acquire it, whether via trade, free agency, or the Draft; it would not be surprising if they obtain both a veteran and a rookie. Free agency offers players like Mike Gesicki and Juwan Johnson, and Kyle Pitts could be a trade candidate, but this year's Draft is loaded with talented tight ends, and the Broncos must select at least one.

Speaking of rookie tight ends, they usually tend to have a slower transition from college to the NFL, which is not necessarily bad, as most of them take a leap in year two. These last two seasons have been different. In 2023, the Detroit Lions used a second-round pick to select Sam LaPorta; he had a slow start but finished his rookie season breaking multiple records and becoming one of Jared Goff's favorite targets.

Specifically, the former Iowa Hawkeye finished with 86 receptions (a record), 889 yards, and 10 touchdowns in year one. In 2024, the Las Vegas Raiders used their first-round pick to select Brock Bowers from the University of Georgia. Bowers was seen as a generational prospect and had an impressive rookie year, breaking multiple records (including LaPorta's receptions record). He was named to the Pro Bowl, is on the first-team All-Pro Team, and led all tight ends in multiple categories during his rookie season.

Both, LaPorta and Bowers defied expectations for their respective teams and made immediate impacts in year one. The Denver Broncos could be in line to have the next one.

Can the Broncos have the next dynamic rookie tight end?

As I mentioned before, tight end is a must-add position for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 offseason, and there is one, specifically in the upcoming Draft that not only is my favorite option for Denver but can be the guy that gives Bo Nix that much-needed offensive boost to have even better results in the upcoming 2025-26 season. The player I am talking about is Tyler Warren from Penn State.

Tyler Warren is an elite tight end prospect.



He’s cleaned up drops (15% in 2023 to 2.8% drop rate in 2024) and become an elite contested catcher (61.9%).



Warren is also a MONSTER after the catch, forcing 30 missed tackles in 2024.



TE1 for the 2025 Draft. pic.twitter.com/z5xmJ8df1O — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 17, 2025

Warren is simply a beast. He had 1,233 yards and 8 touchdowns in 2024 for the Nittany Lions. Specifically, he had the second-most receptions in the nation with 104 and had the sixth-most receiving yards. Tyler is a top-tier pass catcher in the 2025 class and a great blocker, something every team needs. He can easily create mismatches. Additionally, he fits perfectly in Sean Payton's offense and could become something similar or even better than what prime Jimmy Graham made under Sean.

Sean Payton has mentioned that he wants a joker-type player in his offense and Tyler Warren is a guy who can easily fit that role for the Denver Broncos, he showed throughout his college career that he is a 'do-it-all' tight end. Denver has the 20th overall pick in the 2025 Draft, and Warren could be the guy for the Broncos in round one.