Broncos path to blockbuster trades in 2025 has officially been paved

One of the biggest advantages you can have in the NFL -- no matter what job you are seeking -- is a Rolodex full of people you know in high places. When it comes to wheeling and dealing among general managers in the offseason, relationships matter.

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton is one of the most well-connected guys in the league already, having worked in the NFL for multiple decades at this point, but he's also now got a very clear line of communication to the New York Jets.

The Jets, of course, recently hired former Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey as their general manager. Mougey had previously worked with the Denver Broncos for over a decade and had risen through the ranks as Paton's right-hand man over the last handful of years. That connection between Paton and Mougey could come into play potentially this offseason as the Broncos and Jets look to come together on a couple of trades.

Broncos and Jets could come together on blockbuster deals in 2025 offseason

The trades weren't of the "blockbuster" variety, but if Paton and the Broncos were able to strike deals for quarterback Zach Wilson and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers with the Jets, who were previously not overly happy with Sean Payton and the Broncos, then what kinds of deals could get done now that the line of communication is wide open?

Not only does Paton have a clear "in" with Mougey and the Jets, but the Jets hired Aaron Glenn as their head coach. Glenn is a branch off the Sean Payton coaching tree from his time in New Orleans where he worked as an assistant for five years (2016-2020).

The relationship between Paton/Payton and Mougey/Glenn could be massive for the Broncos this offseason. There have been rumors surrounding wide receiver Garrett Wilson potentially being traded away from the Jets, although you would expect that Mougey and Glenn are probably going to want to keep him around.

But if that's the case, are they going to sacrifice Aaron Rodgers to make it happen?

Regardless of whether or not Wilson is available this offseason, maybe we will see someone like Breece Hall hit the trade block. Maybe the Broncos will finally get Allen Lazard, a player they coveted in free agency a couple of years ago. Maybe it will be something we don't expect, like a trade during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Regardless, the path has been paved. George Paton doesn't have to hesitate before calling Darren Mougey with an idea, and both teams could scratch each other's backs. We've seen this kind of connection come into play in a big way recently with the Lions and Rams coming together on the Matthew Stafford-Jared Goff trade when Brad Holmes was hired away from the Rams as the Lions's new general manager back in 2021.

And there are other examples of it happening since then, but the connection between teams definitely matters when it comes to wheeling and dealing. It just so happens that the Jets have now hired a head coach and general manager with direct ties to the Denver Broncos and their front office/coaching staff.

Let the offseason games begin.