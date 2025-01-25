3 teams that could steal Jarrett Stidham away from Broncos in free agency

The Denver Broncos re-signed a number of their most prominent 2025 free agents over the course of the last year, but there are still some big names slated to hit free agency in less than two months. Among the bigger names is backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who signed a two-year deal for $10 million with the Broncos back in the 2023 offseason.

Time has flown by since then and Stidham got a chance to start a couple of games for the Broncos at the end of the 2023 season, but he lost the starting job to Bo Nix in the 2024 offseason and made a couple of brief appearances as the no. 2 QB this season.

The quarterbacks in Denver have forged a pretty strong bond (as well as their wives), but football is a business and Stidham stated after he lost the starting job that he views himself as a starter in the NFL. Given the annual battle between supply and demand at quarterback in the NFL, which teams could make some sense to offer Stidham a legitimate chance to start in 2025?

3 teams that could steal Jarrett Stidham from the Broncos in 2025

1. New York Jets

The arrival of new general manager Darren Mougey with the New York Jets certainly opens the door for just about any Broncos free agent to make their way to the East Coast. The Jets are in a rough situation this offseason with Aaron Rodgers potentially on his way out and if that's the case, they are going to need a bridge starter.

In the event they need a bridge starter, there might not be a better option than Jarrett Stidham. Stidham would do a solid job with the players around him in New York and maybe without all of the expectations being heaped on the organization for once, they could outkick the coverage, so to speak.

Considering Mougey was part of signing Stidham in the first place, it wouldn't be shocking if he convinced new head coach Aaron Glenn to sign a guy who had been in Sean Payton's offense the last two years to be his QB this season.

2. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans hold the #1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft so they may not be the "ideal" landing spot for Jarrett Stidham, but if they're not sold on a specific quarterback in that #1 overall slot, you never know...

The Titans just brought in Mike Borgonzi as their new GM to replace Ran Carthon, and we're likely going to see this team move on from both Will Levis and Mason Rudolph in some capacity.

Stidham was born in Kentucky just a few hours away from Nashville so maybe he'd want to return to his roots a little bit this offseason. An opportunity to start in a division that seems pretty winnable on paper? In fact, you could maybe add a bonus team here and throw the Colts into the mix. Now that I think about it, Stidham might have a decent shot at starting with the Colts and they have a ton of weapons as well.

3. Miami Dolphins

Here is one of the spots I feel is going to be extremely attractive to quarterbacks like Jarrett Stidham. Obviously, the job in Miami belongs to Tua Tagovailoa, but history would tell us that Tua is almost guaranteed to miss some time for one reason or another.

That's not meant to make light of his injury history by any means, but obviously, his injury history is such that you have to expect they are going to need to raise the floor of that backup position. Not having a player like Stidham behind Tua in 2024 was probably what ultimately sunk the ship for the Dolphins this past year.

If you're Jarrett Stidham, this could kind of be an awesome gig. You will be one of the highest-paid backups in the league, and the odds are you'll have a chance to start at some point and make yourself a bunch of money in 2026.