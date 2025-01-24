Russell Wilson could return to the AFC West after Raiders make huge hire

The Las Vegas Raiders are preparing to hire Pete Carroll to be their new head coach. Could this lead Russell Wilson back into the AFC West? It did seem like Carroll and Wilson's relationship was a factor in Wilson wanting out of Seattle, but you just never know.

The two were together in Seattle for the 2012-2021 seasons, and that was also the most productive stretch for both parties in the NFL together. Following the 2021 NFL Season, Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. Carroll remained as the Seahawks' head coach through the 2023 NFL Season.

Could Russell Wilson return to the AFC West?

From 2012-2021, Carroll and Wilson had a 108-64-1 record. Wilson threw for 40,583 yards, 308 touchdowns, 98 interceptions, and earned a 100.2 passer rating.

Neither Pete Carroll nor Russell Wilson would dispute the success they had with each other, and you just never know what could happen. The Las Vegas Raiders do not have a viable QB solution on the roster - Aidan O'Connell is a fine backup, and Gardner Minshew II is just a player.

The Raiders do not have a clear-cut path to finding a franchise QB this coming offseason, so in year one of the Carroll era, it would not shock me to see Carroll and new GM John Spytek seek to acquire a veteran bridge QB for a year.

This might open the door for Russell Wilson in the Silver and Black. Who else would the Raiders throw out there? There just aren't a lot of options for this team, and when you look at just how good each person was for each other, a reunion between Carroll and Wilson does have some legs if you ask me.

Russell Wilson played 30 games for the Denver Broncos in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Denver won just 11 of Wilson's 30 starts. It became clear quite quickly that Russell Wilson was just not his old self, and after another failed season in 2023, the Broncos shockingly cut ties with the QB, absorbing an NFL-record $85 million in dead cap.

The team has since hit a grand slam with Bo Nix, and Wilson has since fizzled out with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If the contract extension talks between Wilson and the Steelers just do not turn into anything, would Carroll and the Raiders call Wilson up and gauge his interest? I would be shocked if that did not happen. Russell Wilson could be on his way to returning to the AFC West.