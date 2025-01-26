The 2025 NFL Draft could be a prolific one for the Denver Broncos. Here are five logical first-round targets. Now yes, we have no idea who the Broncos have at the top of their own big board for the upcoming NFL Draft, but when you look at certain prospects, it's easy to see the fit between them and the Broncos.

Denver has to get at least three new playmakers on the team for 2025 - and you could argue that one notable upgrade at WR, TE, and RB would thrust this offense to the next level. Fortunately for the upstart Broncos, there are some viable first-round candidates in the NFL Draft that could absolutely satisfy a notable need for the franchise.

Making it to the postseason with a rookie QB and limited talent on offense was astounding, so the Broncos' ceiling has to be insanely high even with a handful of offensive improvements. Here are five logical first-round candidates for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft.

2025 NFL Draft: 5 logical first-round targets for the Denver Broncos

Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Maybe the best WR fit of any player in the 2025 NFL Draft, Emeka Egbuka would be a perfect get for the Denver Broncos. He can fill that "z" role for the team - he's a great route-runner, has awesome hands and can block.

That is simply the type of player that would take this offense to the next level. And when you look at him being from Ohio State and the success of wide receivers in the NFL who went to OSU, we can also somewhat safely say that he is going to have a productive NFL career.

Luther Burden, WR, Missouri

Someone who is excellent with the ball in space, Luther Burden would be a decent fit for the Denver Broncos. He's got aqeduate size and is very tough to bring down. Excellent in yards after catch, Burden would simply excel if Bo Nix got him the ball quickly and allowed him to do the rest.

Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State

Unquestionably the best RB in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty might go before the Broncos' 20th overall pick, but you just never know. Sean Payton does have a history at investing a ton of resources into the RB room, and the Broncos did have strong interest from Josh Jacobs last offseason.

The idea that Payton would not use a first-round pick on a running back is silly. If Jeanty falls to the Denver Broncos, I believe they would take him.

Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State, and Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan

The last two players here are kind of like 'pick your poison.' I have seen Broncos' fans debate about if Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland would be a better fit for the team, but the broad idea here is that the Broncos have some of the worst production from TE in the NFL, and I would argue that the position itself is the team's biggest need overall.

Getting viable production from the TE spot would make life so much easier for the wide receivers. We keep hearing about the Broncos wanting to find someone for the 'joker' role on offense. You have to wonder if the plus-receiving ability of both Warren and Loveland could fill that joker role for the Broncos.

If you ask me, getting either of these players would be a huge boost for the Denver Broncos.