3 teams the Broncos could trade with to get back into the draft's first round

The Denver Broncos do not currently have a first-round selection, but don't expect Broncos fans to be complaining about that. Denver traded away its first-round selection to bring in Jaylen Waddle, who could just be the missing piece to their offensive core. Despite that, the Broncos might still have their eye on a player or two who are going to and should be selected in the first round.

The Broncos are a team without many holes on their roster, but every rational football fan knows that too much depth is never a bad thing, and these situations can change quickly. This time last year, you could have argued that the Chiefs, Commanders, and Lions were top-three rosters in the NFL, and none of them made the playoffs. Their issues were due in large part to a lack of youth and no one to pick up the pieces left by players aging and leaving via free agency.

George Paton has become one of the best general managers in football, and I certainly do not need to be telling him how to do his job. However, moving back into the first round could be a very solid idea for Denver. It might cost them a younger role player or two, or possibly a piece coming up on a new contract that the team won't want to pay. Either way, don't be shocked if 'Trader George' is at it again.

The Denver Broncos should explore trades with these three teams for their first round selections

3. New York Jets (16th overall)

Aside from the typical scenarios of top players sliding in theBroncos' and teams moving into the 8-14 range to grab them, this is widely considered the first major "trade-out" spot. The Broncos could be one of those teams interested in trading up, especially considering the ties between Jets general manager Darren Mougey and the Broncos front office. If the likes of Jeremiyah Love were to drop this far, Denver could see this as their perfect opportunity.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (23rd overall)

Howie Roseman can't help himself from making a trade, and Paton can't help himself from trading for draft picks - this could be a match made in heaven. Surprisingly, the two sides have not struck a deal since the two decision-makers took over, but that could change in the coming weeks. The Eagles are on the offensive struggle bus, and could use some interesting pieces to help revitalize their group. If Howie asks for Marvin Mims and a future third or fourth round pick for this spot, the Broncos need to consider it.

1. Buffalo Bills (26th overall)

This one is interesting for several reasons, but Buffalo Bills' Jim Leonhard might want to try to pry a few defensive backs away from the Broncos to bring into his defensive unit in Buffalo. If general manager Brandon Beane approaches the Broncos about trading for Riley Moss and is willing to include this pick in the deal, it could kill two birds with one stone: get a 2026 first-rounder and take themselves out of the Moss extension conundrum. Paton would absolutely entertain this idea.