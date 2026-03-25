NFL.com mock draft has Broncos addressing multiple growing needs

The 2026 NFL Draft is fast approaching, and even though the Denver Broncos do not have a great wealth of draft selections, they're still one of the most interesting teams to watch. Denver picks once in the top three rounds before having a solid grouping of day four selections, with two fourths, a fifth, and three sevenths. The Broncos are going to be able to look for a few diamonds in the rough, which has been a major strength of George Paton.

The Broncos do not have a major pressing need on their roster as currently constructed, but that might not be the comforting reality that it immediately sounds like. Effectively, this means that Paton needs to be able to find value in the later rounds, which hasn't been an issue, but the lack of a first-rounder creates a smaller margin for error. Franchises typically face a road bump or two when they effectively skip a draft, and the Broncos need to make sure not to.

With this specific mock draft from NFL.com, they see the Broncos making sure they are not in that boat. The Broncos address their three most prevalent needs in this grouping and help lay the foundation for the next generation of their defense while also adding to their offensive core. If this is the route the Broncos go, it would be another draft home run from Paton and his group.

This new mock draft from NFL.com is the perfect scenario for the Denver Broncos

The latest four-round mock draft from NFL.com has the Broncos addressing arguably their three biggest areas of need: inside linebacker, tight end, and defensive line. The Broncos are going to need to find new pieces, specifically younger pieces they can build into their future, at those spots, and this does all of that and more.

They have the Broncos taking Anthony Hill Jr. in the late second round, which is also what a recent ESPN mock draft foresees happening in Denver. Hill is an aggressive player and one of the better inside backers in recent SEC history. He would be an immediate fit, could play up in the case of injury to one of the Broncos two starting backers over the age of 30, and make an impact on special teams right away. If he's selected, expect him to be a starter in 2027.

With the pick they got from New Orleans for Devaughn Vele, Denver would select tight end Dallen Bentley out of Utah. The Big 12 is an offensive unit's dream, and Bentley reaped the benefit of it in his time as a Ute. Bentley brought in 620 receiving yards, scoring six times as one of the Utes' major targets.

Just a few picks later, Denver would select interior defensive lineman Chris McClellan out of Missouri, potentially serving as a John Franklin-Myers, who left in free agency for the Tennessee Titans. After playing four seasons in the SEC between Florida and Missouri, he totaled 17 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and was a consistent force in the backfield. Vance Joseph's defense prides itself on having a deep group of backfield disrupters, and McClellan would be another piece that fits that mold.